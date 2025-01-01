DocumentaciónSecciones
Select

Obtiene la bandera del símbolo "Observación del Mercado".

bool  Select() const

Valor devuelto

Select

Establece la bandera del símbolo "Observación del Mercado".

bool  Select()

Valor devuelto

true — en caso de éxito, false — si la bandera no se puede cambiar.