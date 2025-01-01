文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoSelect 

Select

获取 "市场观察" 品种标志

bool  Select() const

返回值

获取 "市场观察" 品种标志。

Select

设置 "市场观察" 品种标志

bool  Select()

返回值

true – 成功情况下 false – 如果不能改变标志。