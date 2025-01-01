DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene la flag simbolo "Market Watch".

bool  Select() const

Valore di ritorno

"Market Watch" flag del simbolo.

Imposta la flag simbolo "Market Watch".

bool  Select()

Valore di ritorno

true – successo, false – impossibile cambiare la flag.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.