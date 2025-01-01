ドキュメントセクション
Select

「気配値表示」シンボルフラグを取得します。

bool  Select() const

戻り値

「気配値表示」シンボルフラグ

Select

「気配値表示」シンボルフラグを設定します。

bool  Select()

戻り値

成功の場合は true、フラグが変更できなかった場合は false