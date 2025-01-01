DokümantasyonBölümler
Sembol özellikleri kullanılarak normalleştirilmiş olan fiyat değerine dönüş yapar.

double  NormalizePrice(
   double  price   // fiyat
   ) const

Parametreler

price

[in]  Fiyat.

Dönüş değeri

Normalleştirilmiş fiyat.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.