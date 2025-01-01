ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoNormalizePrice 

NormalizePrice

シンボルプロパティを使用して正規化された価格の値を返します。

double  NormalizePrice(
  double price   // 価格
  ) const

パラメータ

価格

[in]  価格

戻り値

正規化された価格

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。