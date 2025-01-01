文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoNormalizePrice 

NormalizePrice

返回品种属性的规整化价格数值。

double  NormalizePrice(
   double  price   // 价格
   ) const

参数

price

[输入]  价位。

返回值

规整化价格数值。

注释

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。