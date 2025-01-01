DocumentaciónSecciones
NormalizePrice

Devuelve el valor del precio, normalizado mediante las propiedades del símbolo.

double  NormalizePrice(
   double  price   // precio
   ) const

Parámetros

price

[in]  Precio.

Valor devuelto

Precio normalizado.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.