Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCSymbolInfoNormalizePrice 

NormalizePrice

Normalisiert den Preis unter Berücksichtigung der Symboleigenschaften.

double  NormalizePrice(
   double  price   // Preis
   ) const

Parameter

price

[in]  Preis.

Rückgabewert

Die normalisierte Preis.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.