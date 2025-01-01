DocumentazioneSezioni
NormalizePrice

Restituisce il valore del prezzo normalizzato utilizzando le proprietà del simbolo.

double  NormalizePrice(
   double  price   // prezzo
   ) const

Parametri

price

[in]  Prezzo.

Valore di ritorno

Prezzo normalizzato.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.