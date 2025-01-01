DocumentaçãoSeções
Retorna o valor do preço, normalizado e utilizando as propriedades do símbolo.

double  NormalizePrice(
   double  price   // price
   ) const

Parâmetros

price

[in]  Preço.

Valor de retorno

Preço normalizado.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.