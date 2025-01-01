문서화섹션
NormalizePrice

기호 속성을 사용하여 정규화된 가격을 반환.

double  NormalizePrice(
   double  price   // 가격
   ) const

매개변수

가격

[in]  가격.

값 반환

정규화된 가격.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.