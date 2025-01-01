文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoMarginMaintenance 

MarginMaintenance

获取维护保证金值。

double  MarginMaintenance()

返回值

维护保证金值。

注释

一手交易的保证金额度 (以金融工具的货币保证金为单位)。当账户状态改变时, 用于检查客户的净值。如果维护保证金等于 0, 则使用初始保证金。

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。