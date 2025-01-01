ドキュメントセクション
MarginMaintenance

維持証拠金の値を取得します。

double  MarginMaintenance()

戻り値

維持証拠金の値

注意事項

1 ロットから課金される、シンボルの証拠金通貨での証拠金量を返します。これは、クライアントの口座状態が変わった時に、資産をチェックするために使用されます。維持証拠金が 0 に等しい場合、当初証拠金が使用されます。

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。