MarginMaintenance

유지 마진 값 가져오기.

double  MarginMaintenance()

값 반환

유지 마진 값.

참고

한 로트에서 청구된 마진(상품의 마진 통화 단위)을 반환합니다. 계정 상태가 변경될 때 클라이언트의 자본을 확인하는데 사용됩니다. 유지 마진이 0이면 초기 마진이 사용됩니다.

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.