DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfoMarginMaintenance 

MarginMaintenance

Obtiene el valor del margen de mantenimiento.

double  MarginMaintenance()

Valor devuelto

Valor del margen de mantenimiento.

Nota

Apunta a la cantidad de margen (en la divisa de margen del instrumento) que se carga de un lote. Se utiliza para comprobar el patrimonio del cliente cuando cambia el estado de la cuenta. Si el margen de mantenimiento es igual a 0, se utiliza el margen inicial.

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.