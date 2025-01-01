DokümantasyonBölümler
MarginInitial

Başlangıç teminat değerini alır.

double  MarginInitial()

Dönüş değeri

Başlangıç teminat değeri.

Not

Lot değerinden ücretlendirilen teminat (sembolün teminat dövizi cinsinden) miktarına işaret eder. Piyasaya giren müşterinin sermayesini kontrol etmek için kullanılır.

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.