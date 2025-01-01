DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCSymbolInfoMarginInitial 

MarginInitial

Erhält den Wert der Anfängliche Margin.

double  MarginInitial()

Rückgabewert

Der Wert der Anfängliche Margin.

Hinweis

Die Margin-Größe wird in Margin-Währung des Symbols pro einem Lot angegeben. Es wird verwendet, um die Mittel des Client bei der Markteintritt zu überprüfen.

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.