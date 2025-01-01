DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene el valor del margen inicial.

double  MarginInitial()

Valor devuelto

Valor del margen inicial.

Nota

Apunta a la cantidad de margen (en la divisa de margen del instrumento) que se carga de un lote. Se utiliza para comprobar el patrimonio del cliente cuando entra en el mercado.

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.