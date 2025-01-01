- Refresh
- RefreshRates
- Name
- Select
- IsSynchronized
- Volume
- VolumeHigh
- VolumeLow
- Time
- Spread
- SpreadFloat
- TicksBookDepth
- StopsLevel
- FreezeLevel
- Bid
- BidHigh
- BidLow
- Ask
- AskHigh
- AskLow
- Last
- LastHigh
- LastLow
- TradeCalcMode
- TradeCalcModeDescription
- TradeMode
- TradeModeDescription
- TradeExecution
- TradeExecutionDescription
- SwapMode
- SwapModeDescription
- SwapRollover3days
- SwapRollover3daysDescription
- MarginInitial
- MarginMaintenance
- MarginLong
- MarginShort
- MarginLimit
- MarginStop
- MarginStopLimit
- TradeTimeFlags
- TradeFillFlags
- Digits
- Point
- TickValue
- TickValueProfit
- TickValueLoss
- TickSize
- ContractSize
- LotsMin
- LotsMax
- LotsStep
- LotsLimit
- SwapLong
- SwapShort
- CurrencyBase
- CurrencyProfit
- CurrencyMargin
- Bank
- Description
- Path
- SessionDeals
- SessionBuyOrders
- SessionSellOrders
- SessionTurnover
- SessionInterest
- SessionBuyOrdersVolume
- SessionSellOrdersVolume
- SessionOpen
- SessionClose
- SessionAW
- SessionPriceSettlement
- SessionPriceLimitMin
- SessionPriceLimitMax
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- NormalizePrice
MarginInitial
Obtiene el valor del margen inicial.
|
double MarginInitial()
Valor devuelto
Valor del margen inicial.
Nota
Apunta a la cantidad de margen (en la divisa de margen del instrumento) que se carga de un lote. Se utiliza para comprobar el patrimonio del cliente cuando entra en el mercado.
El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.