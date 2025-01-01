문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoMarginInitial 

MarginInitial

초기 마진 값 가져오기.

double  MarginInitial()

값 반환

초기 마진 값.

참고

한 로트에서 청구된 마진(상품의 마진 통화 단위)을 반환합니다. 클라이언트가 시장에 진입할 때 고객의 지분을 확인하는 데 사용됩니다.

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.