MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoMarginInitial 

MarginInitial

获取初始保证金值。

double  MarginInitial()

返回值

初始保证金值。

注释

一手交易的保证金额度 (以金融工具的货币保证金为单位)。当客户入场时, 用于检查客户的净值。

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。