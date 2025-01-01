ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoMarginInitial 

MarginInitial

初期証拠金の値を取得します。

double  MarginInitial()

戻り値

初期証拠金の値

注意事項

1 ロットから課金される、シンボルの証拠金通貨での証拠金量を返します。これは、クライアントが市場に入った時に、資産をチェックするために使用されます。

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。