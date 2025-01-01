DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 Riferimento > Libreria Standard > Classi di Trade > CSymbolInfo > MarginInitial 

MarginInitial

Ottiene il valore del margine iniziale.

double  MarginInitial()

Valore di ritorno

Valore del margine iniziale.

Nota

Esso restituisce la quantità di margine (in valuta margine dello strumento) che viene caricata da un lotto. Usato per controllare l'equità del cliente, quando entra nel mercato.

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.