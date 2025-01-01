- Refresh
- RefreshRates
- Name
- Select
- IsSynchronized
- Volume
- VolumeHigh
- VolumeLow
- Time
- Spread
- SpreadFloat
- TicksBookDepth
- StopsLevel
- FreezeLevel
- Bid
- BidHigh
- BidLow
- Ask
- AskHigh
- AskLow
- Last
- LastHigh
- LastLow
- TradeCalcMode
- TradeCalcModeDescription
- TradeMode
- TradeModeDescription
- TradeExecution
- TradeExecutionDescription
- SwapMode
- SwapModeDescription
- SwapRollover3days
- SwapRollover3daysDescription
- MarginInitial
- MarginMaintenance
- MarginLong
- MarginShort
- MarginLimit
- MarginStop
- MarginStopLimit
- TradeTimeFlags
- TradeFillFlags
- Digits
- Point
- TickValue
- TickValueProfit
- TickValueLoss
- TickSize
- ContractSize
- LotsMin
- LotsMax
- LotsStep
- LotsLimit
- SwapLong
- SwapShort
- CurrencyBase
- CurrencyProfit
- CurrencyMargin
- Bank
- Description
- Path
- SessionDeals
- SessionBuyOrders
- SessionSellOrders
- SessionTurnover
- SessionInterest
- SessionBuyOrdersVolume
- SessionSellOrdersVolume
- SessionOpen
- SessionClose
- SessionAW
- SessionPriceSettlement
- SessionPriceLimitMin
- SessionPriceLimitMax
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- NormalizePrice
MarginInitial
Ottiene il valore del margine iniziale.
|
double MarginInitial()
Valore di ritorno
Valore del margine iniziale.
Nota
Esso restituisce la quantità di margine (in valuta margine dello strumento) che viene caricata da un lotto. Usato per controllare l'equità del cliente, quando entra nel mercato.
Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.