DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixPriceMax 

PriceMax

Retourne le prix maximum de la sous-fenêtre spécifiée.

double  PriceMax(
   int  num      // numéro de la sous-fenêtre
   ) const

Paramètres

num

[in]  Numéro de la sous-fenêtre (0 signifie la fenêtre principale).

Valeur de retour

Prix maximal du graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne EMPTY_VALUE.