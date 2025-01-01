DocumentationSections
Charge les paramètres d'un objet depuis un fichier.

virtual bool  Load(
   int  file_handle      // Handle du fichier
   )

Paramètres

file_handle

[in]  handle du fichier binaire déjà ouvert avec la fonction FileOpen(...).

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux en cas d'erreur.