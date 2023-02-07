Inside Bar Dashboard

Multicurrency and multi-timeframe indicator Inside Bar (IB). In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The panel displays the last found Inside Bar (and Mother Bar) pattern, the current price position and the breakout of the levels of the Mother and Inside Bars. You can set the size and color for bars and text in the cells. The indicator can also send notifications when levels are broken. The dashboard highlights Double Inside Bar in a special color. By clicking on a cell with a period, the specified symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner — IB Dashboard.

The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.


Parameters
  • How long pattern will be valid after first breakout (bars) — how many bars the signal will be displayed in a cell.
  • IB body must be inside of the MB body.
  • IB body and wicks must be inside the MB body.
  • If MB is IB, choose the next MB — if the found Mother Bar is the Inside Bar of the previous signal, then the previous signal will be displayed.
  • MB body must be large than IB body
  • MB wicks must be smaller than MB body
  • Ignore IB wicks (look only at the bar body) 
  • Ignore MB wicks (look only at the bar body)
Dashboard
Clear the chart at startup
Set of Pairs:
    — Market Watch of the MT
    — Specified manually
    — Current pair.
    Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.
    Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) (multi timeframe)
    Sort pairs
    Position on chart
    X offset (pix)
    Y offset (pix)
    Refresh dashboard every (seconds)
    Open the pair in a new window
    Chart template
    Code breakout Up
    Code breakout Down
    Arrow color when IB is broken Up
    Arrow color when IB is broken Down
    Arrow color when MB is broken Up
    Arrow color when MB is broken Down
    Bullish candle (fill)
    Bearish candle (fill)
    Bar up (boundary)
    Bar down (boundary)
    Show price label in cell 
    Price label color
    Highlight color when IB just formed
    Candles height size (font size multiplier) 
    Candles width size (font size multiplier).
      Alerts
      New IB - alert when a new IB is formed.
      IB breakout - alert when IB levels are broken.
      MB breakout - alert when MB levels are broken.
        Lines on the chart
        Draw pattern on the chart.
        Lines length (bars).


          MP_mpap
          537
          MP_mpap 2025.06.27 14:20 
           

          The developer is simply incredible! There aren’t many words—just amazing results. I've purchased many of his products—each one better than the last. The support is fantastic. If someone wants a serious “view” of the market, these are the ultimate tools! A thousand thanks, Taras! Keep up the great work!

          aworex
          1869
          aworex 2024.06.27 18:19 
           

          A very good tool to have to make easy money on any instrument. I already use a few other tools from this developer and can confirm his coding and attention to detail is next to none.

          forix7
          627
          forix7 2023.08.28 04:12 
           

          I use a number of indicators from Taras and the programming is excellent. The attention to detail and response from the author is excellent. Always happy to assist and always very busy making advancements to each indicator. One of the best authors I have purchased from and also very knowledgeable in his craft and the markets. Thank you Taras keep up the great work.

