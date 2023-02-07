Inside Bar Dashboard

多货币和多时间范围指标 Inside Bar (IB)。 在参数中，您可以指定任何所需的货币和时间范围。 该面板显示最后找到的内部柱线（和母柱线）形态、当前价格位置以及母线和内部柱线水平的突破。 您可以设置单元格中的条形和文本的大小和颜色。 当水平被突破时，该指标还可以发送通知。 通过单击带有句点的单元格，将打开指定的交易品种和句点。 这是 MTF 扫描仪。
默认情况下，从图表中隐藏仪表板的键是“D”.
参数
- How long pattern will be valid after first breakout (bars) — 信号将在单元格中显示多少柱
- IB body must be inside of the MB body - IB 主体必须位于 MB 主体内部。
- IB body and wicks must be inside the MB body - IB 主体和灯芯必须位于 MB 主体内。
- If MB is IB, choose the next MB — 如果找到的母柱是前一个信号的内柱，则将显示前一个信号。
- MB body must be large than IB body - MB 主体必须大于 IB 主体
- MB wicks must be smaller than MB body - MB 灯芯必须小于 MB 主体
- Ignore IB wicks (look only at the bar body) - 忽略 IB 灯芯（只看棒体）
- Ignore MB wicks (look only at the bar body) - 忽略MB灯芯（只看棒体）
仪表板
Clear the chart at startup - 启动时清除图表
Set of Pairs - 成对组：
— Market Watch - 来自 MT 的“市场观察”的货币对
— Specified manually - 手动指定
— Current pair - 当前对。
Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon) — 由空格或分号分隔的符号列表。 货币名称的书写方式应与经纪商的名称完全相同，并保留大小写和前缀/后缀。
Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) (multi timeframe) - 时间范围（用空格或分号分隔）（多个时间范围）
Sort pairs - 排序对
Position on chart - 图表上的位置
X offset (pix) - X 偏移（像素）
Y offset (pix) - Y 偏移（像素）
Refresh dashboard every (seconds) - 每（秒）刷新一次仪表板
Open the pair in a new window - 在新窗口中打开该对
Chart template - 图表模板
Code breakout Up - 代码突破 向上
Code breakout Down - 代码突破 向下
Arrow color when IB is broken Up - IB 断开时的箭头颜色
Arrow color when IB is broken Down - IB 分解时的箭头颜色
Arrow color when MB is broken Up - MB分解时的箭头颜色
Arrow color when MB is broken Down - MB 损坏时的箭头颜色
Bullish candle (fill) - 看涨蜡烛（填充）
Bearish candle (fill) - 看跌蜡烛（填充）
Bar up (boundary) - 上栏（边界）
Bar down (boundary) - 下栏（边界）
Show price label in cell - 在单元格中显示价格标签
Price label color - 价格标签颜色
Highlight color when IB just formed - IB刚形成时的高亮颜色
Candles height size (font size multiplier) - 蜡烛高度尺寸（字体尺寸乘数）
Candles width size (font size multiplier) - 蜡烛宽度大小（字体大小乘数）。
警报
New IB - 新 IB - 当新 IB 形成时发出警报。
IB breakout - IB 突破 - 当 IB 水平被突破时发出警报。
MB breakout - MB 突破 - 当 MB 水平被突破时发出警报。
Lines on the chart - 图表上的线条
Draw pattern on the chart - 在图表上绘制图案。
Lines length (bars) - 线条长度（条）。
