The LordAdvancedPivot Indicator is an indicator for META TRADER 4, with the function of analyzing the main daily channels of the currency pair, known as RESISTANCE, SUPPORT and PIVOT (center), to determine the levels at which market sentiment can change from "bullish" "to" low ".





Pivot points can be points that correspond to trend lines, Fibonacci levels, moving averages, previous highs / lows or closings and many more indicators, depending on the trader's philosophy.





LordAdvancedPivot has 7 different strategies to analyze Pivots, which are: Lord, Lizzy, Caramilla, LordAutoFibonnaci, Woodie, Floor, Fibonnaci Reversal.





The Lord strategy used by SmatchBR follows the highest and lowest levels of support and resistance. The LordAutoFibonnaci strategy uses the best known Fibonnaci in the Forex market by default, and is also the strategy most used by traders.





One of the biggest advantages of obtaining LordAdvancedPivot is because it contains 7 different strategies, among them the most used Lord, Lizzy, Caramilla, to determine a big movement in the market, therefore, it becomes the special LordAdvancedPivot.

LordAdvancedPivot is an advanced indicator and also has two modes of operation (DAILY or HISTORY), the historical mode is used by advanced traders who work checking trends in support and resistance from previous days, this is great!

Made with love and care,





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