Auto Fibonacci for MT4

Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence.

Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically.

Key Benefits

  • Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
  • Automatically adjusts when the trend leg extends
  • Places levels with wick-to-wick precision
  • Reduces repetitive manual chart work

How To Use

Just attach Auto Fibonacci to the chart, and the levels update automatically in real time.


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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Part-time Day Trader
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Part-time Day Trader
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Place Fibonacci Retracements in Seconds—with Wick-to-Wick Precision. Drag Fib makes Fibonacci placement faster, cleaner, and more precise. One simple vertical drag places a retracement from wick to wick across the selected trend leg. As the move extends, the Fibonacci structure adjusts automatically. Saved placements remain anchored across timeframe changes and are stored separately for each symbol. Faster placement. Greater precision. Less repetitive chart work. Built for Traders Who Want To
Stop Run Alert Hub MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Utilities
Stop Watching Every Chart.  Quickly place, save, and monitor stop-run alerts across multiple symbols from one chart. Mark swing highs, swing lows, and candle wicks where retail stops may cluster. When price moves beyond a selected level, Stop Run Alert Hub alerts immediately so a possible liquidity sweep, fakeout, or reversal setup can be evaluated. Faster alert placement. Easier multi-symbol monitoring. Less chart watching. Why Use Stop Run Alert Hub? Stop-run reversal strategies often requir
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Part-time Day Trader
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Wait for Clean Candle-Close Confirmation - and Focus on Higher-Probability Trades. Candle Break Alert Hub makes it easy to activate and monitor candle-close break confirmations across multiple symbols from a single chart. Candle breaks help filter weaker reversal setups by requiring objective momentum confirmation before an entry is considered. They are commonly used after liquidity sweeps, stop runs, supply and demand reactions, order block reactions, and tests of volume-profile levels. No con
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Part-time Day Trader
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See Where Price May React. Volume Key Levels turns the visible chart range into a full heatmap volume profile, making high-volume zones and key reaction levels easier to identify at a glance.  Darker colours indicate higher volume and potentially stronger support or resistance. The overlay can be shown or hidden instantly with the chart-corner button, keeping the chart clean whenever the volume zones are not needed.   Download the demo and test Volume Key Levels directly in the Strategy Tester
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