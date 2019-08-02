Bermaui Pin Bars

5

Bermaui Pin Bars

 
Or (BPB) is an indicator that finds Pin Bars price action pattern on the chart. Pin Bars is a shortcut for "Pinocchio Bars" which is a classic bar pattern alternative to Japanese candlesticks with tall upper or lower shadows and very small bodies like Hammer, Inverted-Hammer, Hanging Man, Shooting Star, Dragon Fly Doji or Grave Stone Doji.

Bermaui Pin Bars indicator find this pattern depending on a formula that can be explained in the next steps:

  1. At first BPB calculate the center of the candles body ( = [Open + Close] / 2).
  2. Then BPB finds the distance between the center of the body and the candle low.
  3. The last step is to divide step 2 results by the candle range.
  4. If the candle body center is too close to the high or the low of the candles, then BPB detect a Pin Bar pattern and alert the user.

I enhanced Bermaui Pin Bars functionality by adding:

  1. A Multi Time Frame Candles Direction Panelto tell you the situation of the current candle for all time-frames. Where Green dots mean that Close>Open, Red means Close<Open and Yellow means that Close=Open.
  2. Bermaui Bandsto help you figure out if the current trend is bullish, bearish or neutral. You can read more about it from HERE.

Bermaui Pin Bars Features:

  • Draw Pin Bar patterns on the chart.
  • Help the user to identify the trend depending on MTF Candles Direction Panel plus Bermaui Bands.
  • A well-designed color list with two options (Black / White Background).
  • Sound, email & mobile notifications depending on user's choice.

Bermaui Pin Bars most important parameters:

  • BPB Colors List:Switch between color lists (Black / White Background).
  • Candles [Min =2]:number of candles used in bands calculations. The default is 50.
  • Deviation Multiplier [>0]:this parameter will help you to control Bermaui Bands width or how much far the bands can be away from the center-line. Default is 2.1.

If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.
Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT


Reviews 24
boghrat21
169
boghrat21 2021.09.21 23:19 
 

trend is your friend...like this indi...fantastic

alvz12e21
159
alvz12e21 2021.05.13 15:54 
 

This indicator makes things easy for me. I'm glad to have made this purchase. I am very thankful for your good work. Thanks.

yeunggordon168
116
yeunggordon168 2021.05.06 08:00 
 

This indicator give a clear picture of the current status of the symbol before making decision to trade. I love your product!!! Although your other products already have button to change the TF, as a standalone indicator, I suggest to make the MTF circle as a button so that the chart of the timeframe can be changed by clicking on it. I'm glad to see that Bermaui Bands are included in this products! Have a feeling of buy one get TWO !!!^_^!!! In fact, Muhammad always include other useful tools in his product. I like it!!!

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Bermaui Deviation Percent
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.94 (111)
Indicators
Or ( BD% ) which is a volatility index that measures volatility in percent rather than points. The idea of BD% is to make an index depending on the Classic Standard Deviation (CSD) that moves between 0 and 100 percent. You can use BD% to compare volatility for the same security in different time periods or different time-frames. In addition, you can use BD% to compare volatility between different securities in different markets in terms of percent rather than points. HOW TO USE "BD%" If BD%
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (11)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
True Direction Oscillator
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.85 (364)
Indicators
Or (TDO)  which is an index that measures the price rate of change using the principle of " Pure Momentum ". When a security price advances from 10 to 15 then the price rate of change is 150% but when it declines back from 15 to 10 then the price rate of change is 33.3% only. That is why technical analysis indicators like "Price Rate of Change" (ROC) or "Momentum" give higher readings for ascending price movements than those given to descending ones. TDO fixes this problem to help traders at rea
Bermaui Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.97 (68)
Indicators
Bermaui Bands (BB) is a technical analysis tool that helps filter between ranging and trending price movements. The idea behind this indicator can be explained in the next steps: Calculate Standard Deviation as an oscillator that moves between 0 and 100. I will name it Bermaui Deviation percent (BD %). If "BD %" is near zero then volatility is at its extreme. In addition, if "BD %" is near 100 then volatility is very low. High volatility means a great probability for a trending market, while low
Moving Average Cloud
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.92 (13)
Indicators
Or "MAC". This is an indicator designed to help you capture and trade the trend. The idea behind this indicator can be explained in the next steps: Draw a fast-moving average Envelope. Draw a slow-moving average Envelope. The MAC Upper Band is the highest value between the high of both Envelopes. The MAC Lower Band is the lowest value between the low of both Envelopes. The MAC Histogram Cloud fills the distance between two bands to show you change in direction. Blue Cloud indicates the uptrend
Classic Keltner Channel
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.87 (30)
Indicators
Or CKC. This indicator works depending on the classic ten-day moving average rule described by Chester W. Keltner (1909–1998). All parameters are set to the classic version of the Keltner system by default, while the user can change them if he wants. Important Information    Read CKC Manual:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736577    CKC Expert Advisor Example:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734150 About Keltner Channel Formula 1. Calculate the Center Line as a simple moving average
MASR Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (5)
Indicators
Or M oving A verage S upport R esistance Bands . MASR Bands indicator is a moving average surrounded by two bands that work together as support and resistance levels. Statistically, MASR Bands contain price candles 93% of the time. Here is how it is calculated in steps: 1. The first step is to calculate the highest high (HHV) and the lowest low (LLV) for an X period of time. 2. The second step is to divide HHV by LLV to get how wide is the distance between them as a percentage. I call the resu
Bermaui Channel
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (19)
Indicators
This is a price channel that shows five important price levels on the chart. Those levels are: 1. The Highest High (HH) of the previous x bars. 2. The Highest Low (HL) of the previous x bars. 3. The Center Line. 4. The Lowest High (LH) of the previous x bars. 5. The Lowest Low (LL) of the previous x bars. How does Bermaui Channels Captures Overbought  area Think of the distance between HH and HL levels as an overbought area. When the price candles or bars crosses the HL to the upside this indica
Bermaui RSI Candles
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (4)
Indicators
The idea of this indicator is to draw RSI in the form of candles that can be compared with price charts to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator is not my invention. I founded it on the internet several years ago. I updated the code, added alert functions, added the Bermaui Utilities group of tools. The indicator calculates the RSI of all the prices that are used to draw candlesticks (RSI of the open, high, low & close). It uses the highest of them to draw the RSI candles high wick & the
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.64 (11)
Utilities
This is a semi-automatic expert advisor that trades the grid system. The idea is to gradually take different positions in the market, then to calculate the break-even level for them. When the prices pass this break-even by a predetermined distance all opened orders are closed. Important Information Here is the user's guide:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 You can try this EA with any of my other products, here:    https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller Important Features T
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Kahraman Senol
2185
Kahraman Senol 2021.10.18 21:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

tMolokeng
151
tMolokeng 2021.10.04 20:13 
 

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boghrat21
169
boghrat21 2021.09.21 23:19 
 

trend is your friend...like this indi...fantastic

alvz12e21
159
alvz12e21 2021.05.13 15:54 
 

This indicator makes things easy for me. I'm glad to have made this purchase. I am very thankful for your good work. Thanks.

Muhammad Elbermawi
53637
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2021.08.13 17:36
Thanks for the great review and stars 🙏💚
You can join my telegram channel from here:
https://t.me/BermauiChannel
yeunggordon168
116
yeunggordon168 2021.05.06 08:00 
 

This indicator give a clear picture of the current status of the symbol before making decision to trade. I love your product!!! Although your other products already have button to change the TF, as a standalone indicator, I suggest to make the MTF circle as a button so that the chart of the timeframe can be changed by clicking on it. I'm glad to see that Bermaui Bands are included in this products! Have a feeling of buy one get TWO !!!^_^!!! In fact, Muhammad always include other useful tools in his product. I like it!!!

Muhammad Elbermawi
53637
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2021.05.06 08:04
Thanks for the great review, my friend. I appreciate it 🙏 💚
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.05.01 18:18 
 

Very good indicator, I have spent money in another indicators and with Bermaui tools I have everything.

mafy
270
mafy 2021.04.26 11:28 
 

When I first saw this Indicator I asked myself what so special about this pin bar indicator from those free ones available online. However, when I read this formula article for this Bermaui pin bar indicator here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/729139, I realized this formula is very logical. So far the product seems very useful and the combination with Bermaui Bands made it even more indicative. The Bermaui Bands built-in in this indicator though is missing the alert signal which it seems that feature only available for the Bermaui Bands stand alone indicator product. Nonetheless, the pin bars per se indeed have their own alert which makes this indicator great.

Muhammad Elbermawi
53637
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2021.04.26 19:20
Thanks a lot for that great and fair review, Mafy 🙏
Baboloki Mathabe
604
Baboloki Mathabe 2021.04.02 06:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

YUN CHOI
559
YUN CHOI 2020.10.24 03:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fregatt888
587
Fregatt888 2020.07.06 19:46 
 

Я доверяю работам г-на Мухамедда! все отлично

maxfire54
269
maxfire54 2020.06.08 13:40 
 

Muhammad has true indicators that have logic and profit. Max54

xiesw
389
xiesw 2020.03.07 05:21 
 

准确率超级高的指标，收益巨大！

ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
2190
ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2020.02.27 12:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ali-haider
588
ali-haider 2020.01.27 13:06 
 

Hello Mr Bermawi

We trust in your work and your products

Great strategy

An excellent indicator

Sun Ren Gao Yu
1514
Sun Ren Gao Yu 2020.01.11 11:29 
 

very useful indicator. accurate and easy to understand.

Alessio Bizzarri
3912
Alessio Bizzarri 2019.10.07 16:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bonifasius Widi Aryanto
250
Bonifasius Widi Aryanto 2019.10.03 11:59 
 

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Vitali Kadel
2358
Vitali Kadel 2019.09.20 22:36 
 

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Eng Yoon Lee
1374
Eng Yoon Lee 2019.09.20 11:47 
 

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Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2019.09.14 14:36 
 

Super, Danke

12
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