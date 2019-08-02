

Or (BPB) is an indicator that finds Pin Bars price action pattern on the chart. Pin Bars is a shortcut for "Pinocchio Bars" which is a classic bar pattern alternative to Japanese candlesticks with tall upper or lower shadows and very small bodies like Hammer, Inverted-Hammer, Hanging Man, Shooting Star, Dragon Fly Doji or Grave Stone Doji.

Bermaui Pin Bars indicator find this pattern depending on a formula that can be explained in the next steps:



At first BPB calculate the center of the candles body ( = [Open + Close] / 2). Then BPB finds the distance between the center of the body and the candle low. The last step is to divide step 2 results by the candle range. If the candle body center is too close to the high or the low of the candles, then BPB detect a Pin Bar pattern and alert the user.

Bermaui Pin Bars Formula : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/729139

I enhanced Bermaui Pin Bars functionality by adding:

A Multi Time Frame Candles Direction Panel to tell you the situation of the current candle for all time-frames. Where Green dots mean that Close>Open, Red means Close<Open and Yellow means that Close=Open.

Bermaui Bands to help you figure out if the current trend is bullish, bearish or neutral. You can read more about it from HERE.

Bermaui Pin Bars Features:



Draw Pin Bar patterns on the chart.

Help the user to identify the trend depending on MTF Candles Direction Panel plus Bermaui Bands.

A well-designed color list with two options (Black / White Background).

Sound, email & mobile notifications depending on user's choice.

Bermaui Pin Bars most important parameters:



BPB Colors List: Switch between color lists (Black / White Background).

Switch between color lists (Black / White Background). Candles [Min =2]: number of candles used in bands calculations. The default is 50.

number of candles used in bands calculations. The default is 50. Deviation Multiplier [>0]: this parameter will help you to control Bermaui Bands width or how much far the bands can be away from the center-line. Default is 2.1.

If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.

Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT