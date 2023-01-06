Pivot Point RSouza

The indicator automatically calculates the levels of pivot points and draws the lines on the chart.

The lines that are drawn: Pivot line, R1 line, R2 line, R3 line, S1 line, S2 line, S3 line.

Below each line, the value for your level is displayed.

The point of pivot is calculated using the traditional method.

The colors of the lines and font are configurable, as is a font size of the text.

The indicator can only be used in periods equal to or less than D1.





Parameters

Font color - text color.

- text color. Font size - font size of text.

- font size of text. Color line resistance - line color of resistance.

- line color of resistance. Color line support - line color of support.

- line color of support. Color line pivot point - line color of pivot point.



