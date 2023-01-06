Pivot Point RSouza
- Indicators
-
Rosenildo Araujo De SouzaPivot Point RSouza
https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/29553
This indicator automatically calculates the levels of the pivot points and draws the lines on the chart.
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 6 January 2023
- Activations: 7
The indicator automatically calculates the levels of pivot points and draws the lines on the chart.
The lines that are drawn: Pivot line, R1 line, R2 line, R3 line, S1 line, S2 line, S3 line.
Below each line, the value for your level is displayed.
The point of pivot is calculated using the traditional method.
The colors of the lines and font are configurable, as is a font size of the text.
The indicator can only be used in periods equal to or less than D1.
Parameters
- Font color - text color.
- Font size - font size of text.
- Color line resistance - line color of resistance.
- Color line support - line color of support.
- Color line pivot point - line color of pivot point.