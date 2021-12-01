MTF Stochastic for MT5

Stochastic Oscillator displays information simultaneously from different periods in one subwindow of the chart.


Parameters

  • %K Period — K-period (number of bars for calculations).
  • %D Period — D-period (period of first smoothing).
  • Slowing — final smoothing.
  • Method — type of smoothing.
  • Price field — stochastic calculation method .
  • Timeframes for Stochastic — list of periods, separated by a space or comma or semicolon.
  • Number of bars for each period — the number of bars displayed for each period.
  • Sort periods — sort periods if they are listed in no particular order.
  • Current period first — display the current period first.
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Indicators
The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart ( it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time ). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale . You can also find my other products here . Parameters Hours (time shift) — time shift (hours); Minutes (time shift) — tim
FREE
Bollinger Bands Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicators
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Bollinger Bands. On the dashboard you can see breakouts and touches of the Bollinger Bands. In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The indicator can also send notifications when the price touches the Bollinger Bands, when the current volatility changes (expands or falls), and when the price touches all the bands. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF
ZigZag Lines MTF
Taras Slobodyanik
4.38 (13)
Indicators
Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the
Lines Profit Loss MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
4.62 (13)
Indicators
The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss. You can find my products   here . Parameters Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money. Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders. Offset for first drawing (points from the averag
FREE
ZigZag Lines MTF for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (11)
Indicators
Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the
Heikin Ashi Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Indicators
Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
Inside Bar Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Indicators
Multicurrency and multi-timeframe indicator Inside Bar (IB). In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The panel displays the last found Inside Bar (and Mother Bar) pattern, the current price position and the breakout of the levels of the Mother and Inside Bars. You can set the size and color for bars and text in the cells. The indicator can also send notifications when levels are broken. The dashboard highlights Double Inside Bar in a special color. By clicking
Time Scale
Taras Slobodyanik
4.87 (15)
Indicators
The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart (it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. While holding down the middle mouse button, and moving the cursor, a slider will appear on the scale. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale. You can also find my o
FREE
Magnifier Ruler Crosshair for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Utilities
The indicator has three main tools: Magnifier (Zoom chart), Ruler  ( Time and Price scales ),   and Crosshair. You can move it all around with your mouse and customize different formats for  displaying , customize   size and color of each element. The Magnifier (zoom chart) allows you to display candles from any time frame and at different scales. Hotkeys: 'Q' - higher timeframe, 'A' - lower timeframe, 'W' - decrease candle size, 'S' - increase candle size, 'Z' - show/hide zoom chart. You can
ZigZag Dashboard for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Indicators
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
News Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
Utilities
This dashboard displays current news from three sources: from the ForexFactory.com website (FFC calendar), from the Investing.com website and the Economic Calendar from mql5.com. You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate
Lines Profit Loss
Taras Slobodyanik
4.65 (17)
Indicators
The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss. You can find my products here . Parameters Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money. Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders. Offset for first drawing (points from the average
FREE
MACD Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (2)
Indicators
Multi-currency and multi-timeframe indicator MACD. The dashboard can display both the Traditional (true) MACD and the MACD which is built into MetaTrader. On the panel you can see the current state of the indicator — the direction of movement of the MACD lines, their intersection and a pop-up window with the indicator chart. In the parameters you can specify any desired pairs-symbols and timeframes. The scanner can also send notifications about lines crossing each other and about lines crossing
MACD Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (2)
Indicators
Multi-currency and multi-timeframe indicator MACD. The dashboard can display both the Traditional (true) MACD and the MACD which is built into MetaTrader. On the panel you can see the current state of the indicator — the direction of movement of the MACD lines, their intersection and a pop-up window with the indicator chart. In the parameters you can specify any desired pairs-symbols and timeframes. The scanner can also send notifications about lines crossing each other and about lines crossing
Dashboard RSI Multicurrency
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (6)
Indicators
Multicurrency and multi timeframe modification of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator   — RSI Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM) , the Dashboard can au
Heikin Ashi Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (5)
Indicators
Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
CCI Dashboard for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicators
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters CCI Period  — averaging period. CCI Applied price  — price type. Clear th
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Utilities
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Utilities
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
MA Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Moving Average (MA). On the dashboard you can see the current state of the indicator - breakouts and touches (by price) of the Fast MA and Slow MA, as well as the intersection of the MA lines between each other   (moving average crossover) . In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. Also, the indicator can send notifications about the price touching the lines and about their crossing. By clicking on a c
Angle High Low MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
Indicators
The indicator calculates the inclination angle between the Highs, Lows and Closes of adjacent bars. The angle can be measured in degrees or radians. A linear graph or a histogram is drawn in a subwindow. You can set the scale for the calculation — floating or fixed. For use in Expert Advisors or indicators, you need to specify a fixed scale. Parameters Angular measure — degrees or radians. Scale mode for calculation — scaling mode. Free scale — free transformation, the indicator will calculate
FREE
Angle High Low
Taras Slobodyanik
Indicators
The indicator calculates the angle between the Highs, Lows and Closes of neighboring bars. The angle can be measured in degrees or radians. A linear chart or a histogram is drawn in a subwindow. You can set the scale for the calculation — floating or fixed. For use in the EA, you need to specify a fixed scale. Parameters Angular measure — degrees or radians. Scale mode for calculation — scaling mode. Free scale — free transformation, the indicator will calculate values each time the chart scale
FREE
Tetris for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
3 (1)
Utilities
The Tetris — the most famous time killer is now on MT. Game develops active logic, attention and speed of decision making. This is a classic version of the game, no frills, but you can still adjust the size of the glass, the scale of the game, the color of the figures, and the desired speed. The game is made as an indicator. Control Keys: 'W,A,S,D' or 'Cursor' or 'NumPad'. S — Start new game. C — Continue previous game. P — pause on / off. Space  — drop a figure. Esc — exit to menu.
FREE
Easy Grider
Taras Slobodyanik
4.5 (2)
Experts
The EA creates an order grid using labels. Opening and closing of the grid is done either automatically by the system signals or manually. In the same grid can be both Limit and Stop orders. It is possible to reverse the grid on specified condition. You can enter the breakdown/rebound from established levels. All types of Sell limit, Buy limit, Buy stop, Sell stop orders are supported. The grid is rebuilt with a single click. The stop loss and take profit lines can be easily modified. You are fr
Inside Bar MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4 (4)
Indicators
The indicator determines the inside bar and marks its High/Low. It is plotted based on the closed candles (does not redraw). The identified inside bar can be displayed on the smaller periods. You may set a higher period (to search for the inside bar) and analyze on a smaller one. Also you can see the levels for Mother bar. Indicator Parameters Period to find Inside Bar — the period to search for the inside bar. If a specific period is set, the search will be performed in that period Type of ind
FX Snipers T3 CCI Divergence version
Taras Slobodyanik
Indicators
This is the famous FX Sniper's T3 CCI indicator. It is a fixed version additionally containing search for classical and reverse (hidden) divergence. The classical divergence is displayed as a solid line, the reverse divergence is shown as a dotted line. Divergences are drawn in the indicator and on the chart (if you select the appropriate options) Parameters CCI Period — Commodity Channel Index indicator period CCI Type of price — price used for indicator calculation T3 Period — Sniper period
Gann Square of 144
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (6)
Indicators
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a Gann square model: 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "ful
Fibo Candle Previous
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator automatically draws the Fibonacci levels based on  ZigZag indicator,  Trading Sessions,  Fractals or Candles (including non-standard timeframes: Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months) ( Auto Fibo Retracement ). You can choose any higher time frame for Fibonachi calculation. The levels are redrawn every time the current bar closes. It is possible to enable alerts when crossing the specified levels. You can also analyze levels in history. To do this, it is necessary to specify
Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (13)
Indicators
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Stochastic Oscillator — Stochastic Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. The panel displays the current values and intersections of the lines — Signal and Main (stochastics crossover). Also, the indicator can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. Similar to the Currency Stre
Levels of Timeframes
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows the High/Low /Open/Close   Levels from other (and non-standard) timeframes - Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months, Month, Week, Day, H3-H6-H8-H12 Hours, M90, M45. You can also set the shift for opening candles and build virtual candles. "Period separators" for one of these timeframes is available in the form of vertical lines. Alerts can be configured for breakouts of the current or previous levels (breakout of the HIgh/Low yesterday/last week line etc). You can also
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