MTF Stochastic for MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 1 December 2021
- Activations: 10
Stochastic Oscillator displays information simultaneously from different periods in one subwindow of the chart.
Parameters
- %K Period — K-period (number of bars for calculations).
- %D Period — D-period (period of first smoothing).
- Slowing — final smoothing.
- Method — type of smoothing.
- Price field — stochastic calculation method .
- Timeframes for Stochastic — list of periods, separated by a space or comma or semicolon.
- Number of bars for each period — the number of bars displayed for each period.
- Sort periods — sort periods if they are listed in no particular order.
- Current period first — display the current period first.