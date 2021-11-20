The indicator shows you buy/sell signals and does not repaint.

It works well with almost all pairs, while the best ones are GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURUSD. The product works better on H1 and H4.

You can change the parameters in the inputs tab to get the best signals and the best trade results on each pair. You can enable/disable alerts when signal appears.

The indicator is easy to use.





Parameters

barstrip & Sensitive: amount of bars to process the highest and lowest prices (relates to the internal logic of the calculation)

high and low: oversold and overbought levels to detect buy/sell signals



If you have any questions, please contact me via Skype: cuongph149.