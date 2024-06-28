Gold Bulls Power Trader MT4

4.5

The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.


You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/


Key details are:

Parameters
MagicNumber: 910440109
Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options
Weekend Trading: Allowed
Daily Exit: Disabled
Friday Exit: Enabled at 21:00
Max Trades/Day: No limit
Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): No predefined limits

Entry Signals
Long Entry: Triggered by a downward change in 10-period Bulls Power.
Short Entry: Triggered by an upward change in 10-period Bears Power.

Entry Rules
Long Entry: Opens long orders based on ParabolicSAR and Bollinger Bands Width Ratio with a SL of 3.4 * ATR(32) and a trailing stop of 550 pips, valid for 44 bars.
Short Entry: Opens short orders based on ParabolicSAR and Bollinger Bands Width Ratio with a SL of 3.4 * ATR(32) and a trailing stop of 550 pips, valid for 44 bars.

Exit Rules
Long Exit: Closes full position if market is long and no LongEntrySignal is active.
Short Exit: Closes full position if market is short and no ShortEntrySignal is active.

Features

  • Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).
  • AI based strategy
  • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized, ready for real trading.
  • Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market.


Reviews 2
ol810
67
ol810 2025.08.16 16:37 
 

Hello Tomas. I tested your strategy. Great idea and implementation. If you create the option to make several adjustments via the settings, such as the number of entry points, duration and exit points of the trade, and settings, reaction, and trailing time, then this EA would be perfect. Keep it up! I hope for updates to the EA. Best regards.

Macko59
14
Macko59 2025.10.31 12:30 
 

Hello, I have a problem. It works fine on all demo accounts, but it won't launch on live accounts. Can you help? Regards.

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Macko59
14
Macko59 2025.10.31 12:30 
 

Hello, I have a problem. It works fine on all demo accounts, but it won't launch on live accounts. Can you help? Regards.

ol810
67
ol810 2025.08.16 16:37 
 

Hello Tomas. I tested your strategy. Great idea and implementation. If you create the option to make several adjustments via the settings, such as the number of entry points, duration and exit points of the trade, and settings, reaction, and trailing time, then this EA would be perfect. Keep it up! I hope for updates to the EA. Best regards.

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