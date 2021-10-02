EA_Agr_Test









This is a free version of EA_Agr_Full, designed to provide the buyer with the opportunity to check the product not in the tester, but on a live account.

Here exactly the same trading algorithm is used, but there is no possibility to change the parameters, except for GMToffset.





Orders cannot be more than 0.01 lot and profit is taken very early.





For this reason, it is impossible to achieve high returns. Algorithm verified with broker just2trade





Parameters





GMToffset - difference between your broker's time and GMT.