CryptoTrend

4

<h3>CryptoTrend</h3>


<p>

<b>CryptoTrend</b> is the free edition of a rule-based cryptocurrency Expert Advisor created for traders who want to test the product philosophy and core execution style before using the full version.

</p>


<h3>Overview</h3>


<p>

This EA is designed around the idea of participating in relevant crypto price trends through structured rules and controlled execution.

It avoids dangerous recovery methods and focuses on practical automated trading.

</p>


<p>

There is no martingale, no grid and no hedge logic.

</p>


<h3>Free Version Limitations</h3>


<ul>

    <li>Restricted functionality compared to the Pro version</li>

    <li>Simplified use for product evaluation</li>

    <li>Intended for testing and familiarization</li>

</ul>


<h3>Main Features</h3>


<ul>

    <li>Rule-based crypto trading logic</li>

    <li>No martingale</li>

    <li>No grid</li>

    <li>No hedge</li>

    <li>Simple configuration</li>

    <li>Designed for practical testing</li>

</ul>


<h3>Who Is It For?</h3>


<p>

This version is suitable for traders who want to understand the EA structure, observe how the logic behaves and evaluate whether the Pro version matches their trading goals.

</p>


<h3>Setup</h3>


<ul>

    <li>Use the recommended symbol and timeframe for evaluation.</li>

    <li>Test the product in the Strategy Tester and on demo accounts before any live use.</li>

</ul>


<h3>Risk Notice</h3>


<p>

This product is a trading tool, not a promise of profit.

Cryptocurrency trading involves risk and can be highly volatile.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

</p>


<h3>Support</h3>


<p>

Support is provided through the product comments section and MQL5 private messages.

</p>

Reviews 3
121887704
587
121887704 2025.01.20 12:17 
 

Non male... per ora in demo

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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
EA Black Dragon
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EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
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hideo tominaga
329
hideo tominaga 2025.05.28 01:37 
 

thanks

121887704
587
121887704 2025.01.20 12:17 
 

Non male... per ora in demo

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 22:12 
 

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