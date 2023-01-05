<h3>CryptoTrend</h3>

<p> <b>CryptoTrend</b> is the free edition of a rule-based cryptocurrency Expert Advisor created for traders who want to test the product philosophy and core execution style before using the full version. </p>

<h3>Overview</h3>

<p> This EA is designed around the idea of participating in relevant crypto price trends through structured rules and controlled execution. It avoids dangerous recovery methods and focuses on practical automated trading. </p>

<p> There is no martingale, no grid and no hedge logic. </p>

<h3>Free Version Limitations</h3>

<ul> <li>Restricted functionality compared to the Pro version</li> <li>Simplified use for product evaluation</li> <li>Intended for testing and familiarization</li> </ul>

<h3>Main Features</h3>

<ul> <li>Rule-based crypto trading logic</li> <li>No martingale</li> <li>No grid</li> <li>No hedge</li> <li>Simple configuration</li> <li>Designed for practical testing</li> </ul>

<h3>Who Is It For?</h3>

<p> This version is suitable for traders who want to understand the EA structure, observe how the logic behaves and evaluate whether the Pro version matches their trading goals. </p>

<h3>Setup</h3>

<ul> <li>Use the recommended symbol and timeframe for evaluation.</li> <li>Test the product in the Strategy Tester and on demo accounts before any live use.</li> </ul>

<h3>Risk Notice</h3>

<p> This product is a trading tool, not a promise of profit. Cryptocurrency trading involves risk and can be highly volatile. Past performance does not guarantee future results. </p>

<h3>Support</h3>

<p> Support is provided through the product comments section and MQL5 private messages. </p>