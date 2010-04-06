RSI Bands Expert mt4
- Experts
- Alexander Chertnik
- Versione: 1.0
Expert Advisor uses Rsi and Bands indicators for generating signals and trades exit.
Minimum trading deposit 500 $.
EA optimized to run on GOLD / EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDJPY / AUDNZD 1H charts (sets in the comments)
can be also optimized to work on more charts and different timeframes.
- EA uses Grid.
- No Martingale.
- Works with high spread
- This EA operates only once per bar opening.
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.
Recommended broker > Vantage