RSI Bands Expert mt4

Expert Advisor uses Rsi and Bands indicators for generating signals and trades exit.

Minimum trading deposit 500 $.

EA optimized to run on GOLD / EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDJPY / AUDNZD 1H charts (sets in the comments)

can be also optimized to work on more charts and different timeframes.

  • EA uses Grid.
  • No Martingale.
  • Works with high spread
  • This EA operates only once per bar opening.   

developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.

Recommended broker > Vantage




