Dark Power
- Indicators
-
Marco SolitoDo you have Questions about my Products? STOP! For a quick answer, do NOT write to me on mql5. Instead, contact my super fast assistant: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shiv5 or use my website: https://darkeas.com/submitticket.php Hello, I'm Marco and I'm an mql4 and mql5 programmer from 10 years
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 11 December 2021
- Activations: 10
Dark Power is an Indicator for intraday trading.
This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy, also adopting the use of an histogram to determine the right power.
We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the strong trend on the current instrument.
The histogram is calculated based on the size of the bars and two moving averages calculated on the histogram determine the direction of the signal
Key benefits
- Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines
- Intuitive directional arrows by colors
- Magic histogram showing the trend direction
- Useful statistics, which indicate the win rate of the signals
- Market Scanner available, leave a feedback and request it for free
- Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
- Easy to use even for beginners
- Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
- 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
- All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts
- Highly customizable settings
It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.
This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.
Compatible timeframes: All.
Compatible working pairs: All.
Recommendations
- An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
- The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades
- Check the histogram to see the signal power
Parameters
Indicator main Settings
- Objects Prefix: prefix for object, change it if you want to use multiple instances
- Max Bars: Bars number to apply the indicator
Histogram Color Settings
- Long Candle color: color for histogram long bar
- Short Candle color: color for histogram short bar
Dark Power Settings
- Show moving average over the histogram: if true, show the ma
- Long candles color: color for long ma
- Long candles period: period for calculate ma
- Long candles calculation method: method for calculate the ma
- Short candles color: color for short ma
- Short candles period: period for calculate ma
- Short candles calculation method: method for calculate the ma
Buy/Sell Arrows Settings
- Show Buy/Sell Arrows: self explain
- Buy Arrow Color: self explain
- Sell Arrow Color: self explain
- Arrow size: bigger number, bigger arrow
Coefficient after entry
- Coefficient: coefficient amount for current signal advantage
SL/TP settings
SL/TP Lines Settings
Signal Settings
Alert Settings
Dashboard Settings
For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.
This is a great indicator. Do you have an EA that can enter and exit based on Dark Power signals? Please send me the market scanner. 📈 💰