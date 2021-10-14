Dark Power is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy, also adopting the use of an histogram to determine the right power.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the strong trend on the current instrument.

The histogram is calculated based on the size of the bars and two moving averages calculated on the histogram determine the direction of the signal





Key benefits



Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines

Intuitive directional arrows by colors

Magic histogram showing the trend direction

Useful statistics , which indicate the win rate of the signals

, which indicate the of the signals Market Scanner available, leave a feedback and request it for free

available, leave a feedback and request it for free Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument

Easy to use even for beginners

Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag

100% compatible with Expert Advisor development

All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts

Highly customizable settings





It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Compatible timeframes: All.

Compatible working pairs: All.





Recommendations



An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading

broker is always recommended for your manual trading The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades

Check the histogram to see the signal power





Parameters





Indicator main Settings

Objects Prefix: prefix for object, change it if you want to use multiple instances

Max Bars: Bars number to apply the indicator

Histogram Color Settings Long Candle color: color for histogram long bar

Short Candle color: color for histogram short bar Dark Power Settings Show moving average over the histogram: if true, show the ma

Long candles color: color for long ma

Long candles period: period for calculate ma

Long candles calculation method: method for calculate the ma

Short candles color: color for short ma

Short candles period: period for calculate ma

Short candles calculation method: method for calculate the ma Buy/Sell Arrows Settings Show Buy/Sell Arrows: self explain

Buy Arrow Color: self explain

Sell Arrow Color: self explain

Arrow size: bigger number, bigger arrow Coefficient after entry Coefficient: coefficient amount for current signal advantage

SL/TP settings SL/TP Lines Settings Signal Settings Alert Settings Dashboard Settings

For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.