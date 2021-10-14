Dark Power

4.25

Dark Power is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy, also adopting the use of an histogram to determine the right power.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the strong trend on the current instrument.

The histogram is calculated based on the size of the bars and two moving averages calculated on the histogram determine the direction of the signal


Key benefits

  • Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines
  • Intuitive directional arrows by colors
  • Magic histogram showing the trend direction
  • Useful statistics, which indicate the win rate of the signals
  • Market Scanner available, leave a feedback and request it for free
  • Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
  • Easy to use even for beginners
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
  • 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
  • All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts
  • Highly customizable settings


It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Compatible timeframes: All.

Compatible working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT5 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades
  • Check the histogram to see the signal power


Parameters


Indicator main Settings

  • Objects Prefix: prefix for object, change it if you want to use multiple instances
  • Max Bars: Bars number to apply the indicator

Histogram Color Settings

  • Long Candle color: color for histogram long bar
  • Short Candle color:  color for histogram short bar

Dark Power Settings

  • Show moving average over the histogram: if true, show the ma
  • Long candles color: color for long ma
  • Long candles period: period for calculate ma
  • Long candles calculation method: method for calculate the ma
  • Short candles color: color for short ma
  • Short candles period: period for calculate ma
  • Short candles calculation method: method for calculate the ma

Buy/Sell Arrows Settings

  • Show Buy/Sell Arrows: self explain
  • Buy Arrow Color: self explain
  • Sell Arrow Color: self explain
  • Arrow size: bigger number, bigger arrow

Coefficient after entry

  • Coefficient: coefficient amount for current signal advantage

SL/TP settings

SL/TP Lines Settings

Signal Settings

Alert Settings

Dashboard Settings

For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.

Reviews 39
Mr Thadanai Chulasamaya
6462
Mr Thadanai Chulasamaya 2024.09.09 13:55 
 

This is a great indicator. Do you have an EA that can enter and exit based on Dark Power signals? Please send me the market scanner. 📈 💰

katototo
1375
katototo 2024.06.26 04:46 
 

Dark Power is very versatile , I have it working well from 5 min to Daily. By itself or with your own indicators like MTF TDi it will keep you the right side of the trade.

MetAle
51
MetAle 2023.11.23 13:54 
 

Ottimo indicatore!!!!!!

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Dark Breakout MT5
Marco Solito
3.83 (6)
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Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.    Recommended Brokers This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. R
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ycg0933
19
ycg0933 2025.11.30 06:56 
 

我是一个初学者，需要优秀指标来辅助，因此购买了这个指标，目前来看这是我得到的最有效的帮助。同时希望得到免费赠品，包括套装文件和其他有用信息。I am a beginner and need excellent indicators to assist me, so I purchased this indicator. So far, it has been the most effective help I have received. Additionally, I would like to receive some free bonuses, including package files and other useful information.

740122
94
740122 2025.08.04 10:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aliwarsame
196
Aliwarsame 2025.06.06 21:03 
 

this is no good. doesn't produce signals often and if produce wining is smal money losing is large money make no send . most review is fake they all want bribe to get another indicator for free

Usman Rooza
23
Usman Rooza 2025.02.26 05:31 
 

i have purchased this indicator it gives big SL and small TP that even not cover spread cost . actual win rate is near 30 percent . i regret why i buy this was already planning to buy Algo EA from the seller but this Indicator not worth a single penny.

Mr Thadanai Chulasamaya
6462
Mr Thadanai Chulasamaya 2024.09.09 13:55 
 

This is a great indicator. Do you have an EA that can enter and exit based on Dark Power signals? Please send me the market scanner. 📈 💰

katototo
1375
katototo 2024.06.26 04:46 
 

Dark Power is very versatile , I have it working well from 5 min to Daily. By itself or with your own indicators like MTF TDi it will keep you the right side of the trade.

Giulio Franceschini
722
Giulio Franceschini 2024.02.23 13:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MetAle
51
MetAle 2023.11.23 13:54 
 

Ottimo indicatore!!!!!!

Ran Zhao
220
Ran Zhao 2023.10.11 08:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammad Altulaihi
523
Mohammad Altulaihi 2023.08.04 09:13 
 

Looks promising, let me try, can you plz send the scanner

udddat dutt
878
udddat dutt 2023.08.01 04:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

stephenbw
34
stephenbw 2023.05.18 22:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mine2hit
129
mine2hit 2023.03.06 05:36 
 

Very good indiator and easy to use. Can u pls send me the screener

M P
122
M P 2023.02.21 14:08 
 

Hello Marco, very understandable indicator. I've already successfully tested it in the demo. I am buying the full version. I look forward to further successes. Could you please send me the market scanner?

Please send me a scan , no response so far. Then I'll give 5 stars. Thanks MP

Graham Frattinger
33
Graham Frattinger 2023.01.11 16:58 
 

Works as it should. Easy to implement and read the chart. Appreciate the work.

Bahlum Sadni
24
Bahlum Sadni 2022.12.15 09:53 
 

Good Indicator. Can you send me the market scanner?

angustang
55
angustang 2022.12.07 10:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sb23391463
24
sb23391463 2022.11.23 06:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ricky Esteban
586
Ricky Esteban 2022.10.21 12:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Roshan Chacko
352
Roshan Chacko 2022.10.18 19:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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