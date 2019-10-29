For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files)





Accuracity is a completely new generation automated trading neuro-system. This system, whose structural basis is a specialized neural network, is able to permanently learn in chaotic market conditions, organizing and systematizing them to optimize trading and protect the user from the systematic opening of transactions against the trend. Accuracity has a special trading algorithm built on the principle of a pattern-candle system. The system implies a pattern as a special unit, isolated from market conditions, expressed in a specific configuration of the embedded number of candles. Transactions made according to patterns are divided into two dichotomies: a) Ideal (ideal); b) Exception. In accordance with the nature of the transaction (profitable or unprofitable), the neural network stores it in a specialized data warehouse, structurally divided into two parts, one of which is responsible for ideals, and the other for exceptions. Thus, the neuro-system allows you to protect the user from re-opening a losing trade under circumstances similar to the precedent. By verifying the configuration of the candles, the neural network independently determines the type of transaction and the entry point. Accuracity is multi-adaptive, and can be trained to trade on any currency pair, as well as work on several pairs at the same time. Due to the constant learning processes, this trading neuro-system does not have a deadline, and also allows the buyer to achieve growth on an exponential line.













Advisor can work on any leverage.





Deposit from $ 100, EURUSD





Any broker, I recommend using a VPS server.