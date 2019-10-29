Accuracity
- Experts
- Vladislav Filippov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files)
Accuracity is a completely new generation automated trading neuro-system. This system, whose structural basis is a specialized neural network, is able to permanently learn in chaotic market conditions, organizing and systematizing them to optimize trading and protect the user from the systematic opening of transactions against the trend. Accuracity has a special trading algorithm built on the principle of a pattern-candle system. The system implies a pattern as a special unit, isolated from market conditions, expressed in a specific configuration of the embedded number of candles. Transactions made according to patterns are divided into two dichotomies: a) Ideal (ideal); b) Exception. In accordance with the nature of the transaction (profitable or unprofitable), the neural network stores it in a specialized data warehouse, structurally divided into two parts, one of which is responsible for ideals, and the other for exceptions. Thus, the neuro-system allows you to protect the user from re-opening a losing trade under circumstances similar to the precedent. By verifying the configuration of the candles, the neural network independently determines the type of transaction and the entry point. Accuracity is multi-adaptive, and can be trained to trade on any currency pair, as well as work on several pairs at the same time. Due to the constant learning processes, this trading neuro-system does not have a deadline, and also allows the buyer to achieve growth on an exponential line.
Advisor can work on any leverage.
Deposit from $ 100, EURUSD
Any broker, I recommend using a VPS server.
02/03/20 : I give this EA a bad rating because
1 - I got error messages, no clue why. I asked the author about it and a week later, no answers, not even a " Ok thanks for your return i will check that".
I don't need an instantaneously answer but a confirmation that my questions were read and that the author is going to check about it is the minimum.
2 - I used the EURUSD set the author gave on the first comment. This set has a max order parameter set at 2 and i found myself with 12 orders opened. Send it to the author as well, no signs of life.
3 - I asked a few questions about some parameters, i wanted to know how the EA works and what some parameters actually do in the strategy like the "Use diagnostic mode" that is on in the EURUSD set. Still got no answers.