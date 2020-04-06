The work of the Stable Pulse bot is displayed in the form of several key mmoments, which can be seen in the screenshots. This development is a scalping system. You can download and test the bot for free this way by yourself making sure of its capabilities. The bot can be tested on different currency pairs and different periods. The main thing is to set the tester settings as shown in the screenshot, for correct testing. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade on any instrument. It is preferable to test the adviser with a broker with five-digit quotes, and even better on the MetaQuotes-Demo server. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs with a low spread and use VPS. You can start using it with $ 100 and a lot of 0.01.





It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread in the region of 6 pips. There are enough such brokers in the market. In those moments when the spread will be lower than the one set during optimization (for example, you will set 10-14 pips), then when a signal appears at this moment, you can expect an input. The lower the commission and spread, the greater the profit. The more your broker has in total with the Internet channel delay, the greater you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing start, so that the server can process them at the right price, because the tester performs requests without delay. When testing, use only all ticks.





Parameters: