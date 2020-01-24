Forex Go

This development is a scalping system. The Forex Go bot shows excellent results, which can be seen in the screenshots. You can shamelessly start the protest and the bot with such a rite, self-confidently churning in your abilities. The bot can be tested on high currency pairs and high periods. In order to install the test tester so it is indicated on the screenshots, for correct test. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade on any instrument. It is preferable to test the adviser with a broker with five-digit quotes, and even better on the MetaQuotes-Demo server. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs with a low spread and use VPS. You can start using it with $ 100 and a lot of 0.01.

It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread in the region of 6 pips. There are enough such brokers in the market. In those moments when the spread will be lower than the one set during optimization (for example, you will set 10-14 pips), then when a signal appears at this moment, you can expect an input. The lower the commission and spread, the greater the profit. The more your broker has in total with the Internet channel delay, the greater you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing start, so that the server can process them at the right price, because the tester performs requests without delay. When testing, use only all ticks.

Parameters:
  • Magic is a common parameter, magic number.
  • Risk - risk (volume is calculated from the balance sheet);
  • Lot - position volume;
  • TakeProfit - take profit;
  • StopLoss - stop loss;
  • Commission is an important parameter (like the spread) for those accounts in which commission is used. It is necessary to set this parameter so that it is taken into account during optimization and operation. You need to pick it up by counting the commission on pips and set the indicator in pips as an addition to the spread.
  • MaxSpread - spread restriction (if this field is less than the real spread, the expert will not enter the market).
Bendict Wellstood
1424
Bendict Wellstood 2020.07.30 15:17 
 

This EA does not function as advertised. It can only work on Standard Accounts as commission will kill early profits. I have tried 4 highly reputable brokers (IG, ICM, Pepperstone, Robo) and the EA will not work on any of their standard accounts. The programmer, having given assurance of the EA's integrity, cannot even suggest a broker it will function with. With only 5 activations, it is not possible to explore more brokers as I am up to the limit. Now, the programmer is silent and will not respond. I would like the fee returning. Please don't buy this EA.

