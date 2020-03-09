Clearwater

Unlock the power of precision and reliability with Clearwater, your ultimate trading companion. Clearwater Expert Advisor is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed to navigate the complex waters of financial markets with finesse and accuracy.

Key Features:

State-of-the-Art Algorithms: Clearwater harnesses cutting-edge algorithms to analyze market trends, identify opportunities, and execute trades with speed and precision. Our robust system is built on a foundation of extensive market research and proven strategies.

Clarity in Strategy: True to its name, Clearwater provides transparency in its trading strategies. You'll have a clear understanding of the logic behind each trade, empowering you with insights into your investment decisions.

Adaptive Intelligence: The dynamic nature of financial markets requires adaptability. Clearwater continuously evolves its strategies, learning from market fluctuations to optimize performance and adapt to changing conditions.

Risk Management: Protect your investments with Clearwater's sophisticated risk management features. The system employs smart risk controls to mitigate potential downsides, ensuring a balanced and secure approach to trading.

User-Friendly Interface: Experience hassle-free trading with an intuitive user interface. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a novice, Clearwater's user-friendly design makes it easy to set up, monitor, and adjust your trading preferences.

24/7 Monitoring: Clearwater works tirelessly around the clock, monitoring markets and executing trades on your behalf. Take a step back and let Clearwater handle the intricacies of trading, allowing you to focus on your broader investment strategy.

Why Clearwater?

Consistent Performance: Clearwater has a proven track record of delivering consistent and reliable performance in various market conditions.

Security: Your funds and data are safeguarded with the highest standards of security protocols.

Continuous Improvement: Clearwater's commitment to excellence means regular updates and enhancements to keep you ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

Elevate your trading experience with Clearwater Expert Advisor – where clarity meets performance, and confidence meets results.

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RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
Experts
In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
EA Rx Five MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7  Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Real m
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
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