Milch Cow Harmonic

"Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters

The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle

You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate red = disable)

You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look for harmonic patterns by placing a check mark on the time frame box

The expert draws the available harmonic pattern for the current currency pair chart, and the mouse icon helps you to make a scanner for the available harmonic patterns and displays a detailed report

Expert includes 28 buttons to change the chart of the currency pair to preview the available patternsأ

You can also activate or deactivate TrailingStop ,BreakEven , AutoLotSize , and SoundAlert through the EA interface while expert is running.

Harmonic patterns:-

TRENDLIKE1_ABCD=0,

TRENDLIKE2_ABCD,

PERFECT_ABCD,

IDEAL1_ABCD,

IDEAL2_ABCD,

RANGELIKE_ABCD,

ALT127_TRENDLIKE1_ABCD,

ALT127_TRENDLIKE2_ABCD,

ALT127_PERFECT_ABCD,

ALT127_IDEAL1_ABCD,

ALT127_IDEAL2_ABCD,

ALT127_RANGELIKE_ABCD,

ALT161_TRENDLIKE1_ABCD,

ALT161_TRENDLIKE2_ABCD,

ALT161_PERFECT_ABCD,

ALT161_IDEAL1_ABCD,

ALT161_IDEAL2_ABCD,

ALT161_RANGELIKE_ABCD,

REC_TRENDLIKE1_ABCD,

REC_TRENDLIKE2_ABCD,

REC_PERFECT_ABCD,

REC_IDEAL1_ABCD,

REC_IDEAL2_ABCD,

REC_RANGELIKE_ABCD,

ALT127_REC_TRENDLIKE1_ABCD,

ALT127_REC_TRENDLIKE2_ABCD,

ALT127_REC_PERFECT_ABCD,

ALT127_REC_IDEAL1_ABCD,

ALT127_REC_IDEAL2_ABCD,

ALT127_REC_RANGELIKE_ABCD,

ALT161_REC_TRENDLIKE1_ABCD,

ALT161_REC_TRENDLIKE2_ABCD,

ALT161_REC_PERFECT_ABCD,

ALT161_REC_IDEAL1_ABCD,

ALT161_REC_IDEAL2_ABCD,

ALT161_REC_RANGELIKE_ABCD,

GARTLEY,

PERFECT_GARTLEY,

MAXGARTLEY,

BAT,

PERFECT_BAT,

ALTBAT,

MAXBAT,

CRAB,

PERFECT_CRAB,

DEEPCRAB,

BUTTERFLY,

PERFECT_BUTTERFLY,

MAXBUTTERFLY,

BUTTERFLY113,

FIVEO,

THREEDRIVES,

CYPHER,

SHARK,

NENSTAR,

BLACKSWAN,

WHITESWAN,

ONE2ONE,

NEWCYPHER,

NAVARRO200,

LEONARDO,

KANE,

GARFLY,

GARTLEY113,

ANTI_GARTLEY,

ANTI_BAT,

ANTI_ALTBAT,

ANTI_FIVEO,

ANTI_BUTTERFLY,

ANTI_CRAB,

ANTI_DEEPCRAB,

ANTI_THREEDRIVES,

ANTI_CYPHER,

ANTI_SHARK,

ANTI_NENSTAR,

ANTI_BLACKSWAN,

ANTI_WHITESWAN,

ANTI_ONE2ONE,

ANTI_NEWCYPHER,

ANTI_NAVARRO200,

ANTI_LEONARDO,

ANTI_KANE,

ANTI_GARFLY,

ANTI_MAXBAT,

ANTI_MAXGARTLEY,

ANTI_MAXBUTTERFLY,

ANTI_GARTLEY113,

ANTI_BUTTERFLY113

Note : Since all button functions are not active in the testing mode , the expert operates only in the demo and live modes Parameters : Description in Expert interface



