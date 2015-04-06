Milch Cow Harmonic

Milch Cow Harmonic EA"Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters

The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle

You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable)

You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look for harmonic patterns by placing a check mark on the time frame box

The expert draws the available harmonic pattern for the current currency pair chart, and the mouse icon helps you to make a scanner for the available harmonic patterns and displays a detailed report

Expert includes 28 buttons to change the chart of the currency pair to preview the available patternsأ

You can also activate or deactivate TrailingStop ,BreakEven , AutoLotSize ,  and SoundAlert through the EA interface while expert is running.


 Harmonic patterns:-

   TRENDLIKE1_ABCD=0,

   TRENDLIKE2_ABCD,

   PERFECT_ABCD,

   IDEAL1_ABCD,

   IDEAL2_ABCD,

   RANGELIKE_ABCD,

   ALT127_TRENDLIKE1_ABCD,

   ALT127_TRENDLIKE2_ABCD,

   ALT127_PERFECT_ABCD,

   ALT127_IDEAL1_ABCD,

   ALT127_IDEAL2_ABCD,

   ALT127_RANGELIKE_ABCD,

   ALT161_TRENDLIKE1_ABCD,

   ALT161_TRENDLIKE2_ABCD,

   ALT161_PERFECT_ABCD,

   ALT161_IDEAL1_ABCD,

   ALT161_IDEAL2_ABCD,

   ALT161_RANGELIKE_ABCD,

   REC_TRENDLIKE1_ABCD,

   REC_TRENDLIKE2_ABCD,

   REC_PERFECT_ABCD,

   REC_IDEAL1_ABCD,

   REC_IDEAL2_ABCD,

   REC_RANGELIKE_ABCD,

   ALT127_REC_TRENDLIKE1_ABCD,

   ALT127_REC_TRENDLIKE2_ABCD,

   ALT127_REC_PERFECT_ABCD,

   ALT127_REC_IDEAL1_ABCD,

   ALT127_REC_IDEAL2_ABCD,

   ALT127_REC_RANGELIKE_ABCD,

   ALT161_REC_TRENDLIKE1_ABCD,

   ALT161_REC_TRENDLIKE2_ABCD,

   ALT161_REC_PERFECT_ABCD,

   ALT161_REC_IDEAL1_ABCD,

   ALT161_REC_IDEAL2_ABCD,

   ALT161_REC_RANGELIKE_ABCD,

   GARTLEY,

   PERFECT_GARTLEY,

   MAXGARTLEY,

   BAT,

   PERFECT_BAT,

   ALTBAT,

   MAXBAT,

   CRAB,

   PERFECT_CRAB,

   DEEPCRAB,

   BUTTERFLY,

   PERFECT_BUTTERFLY,

   MAXBUTTERFLY,

   BUTTERFLY113,

   FIVEO,

   THREEDRIVES,

   CYPHER,

   SHARK,

   NENSTAR,

   BLACKSWAN,

   WHITESWAN,

   ONE2ONE,

   NEWCYPHER,

   NAVARRO200,

   LEONARDO,

   KANE,

   GARFLY,

   GARTLEY113,

   ANTI_GARTLEY,

   ANTI_BAT,

   ANTI_ALTBAT,

   ANTI_FIVEO,

   ANTI_BUTTERFLY,

   ANTI_CRAB,

   ANTI_DEEPCRAB,

   ANTI_THREEDRIVES,

   ANTI_CYPHER,

   ANTI_SHARK,

   ANTI_NENSTAR,

   ANTI_BLACKSWAN,

   ANTI_WHITESWAN,

   ANTI_ONE2ONE,

   ANTI_NEWCYPHER,

   ANTI_NAVARRO200,

   ANTI_LEONARDO,

   ANTI_KANE,

   ANTI_GARFLY,

   ANTI_MAXBAT,

   ANTI_MAXGARTLEY,

   ANTI_MAXBUTTERFLY,

   ANTI_GARTLEY113,

   ANTI_BUTTERFLY113

Note  :  Since all button functions are not active in the testing mode , the expert operates only in the demo  and live modes 

Parameters : Description in Expert interface 



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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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