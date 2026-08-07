KingTut Pro Gold

* KING TUT MF EA PRO *
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Account Performance Real Monitoring - ICMARKETS MT4 :

Server: ICMarketsSC-Demo04

Login: 44956374

Password: TuT@1010
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* is an advanced multicurrency scalping full auto system .
* works on and manages trades for all middle spread pairs , all time frames .
* best working on ( XAUUSD M5 ) .
* works on all brokers with no issues .
* works using normal internet speeds , any normal PC .

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Strategy Description & How It Works

The EA functions by identifying trend direction and momentum through a modified Parabolic SAR indicator, referred to in the code as "Parabolic AI".

  • Trend Identification: It uses three primary "AI" parameters—Sar_period, Step, and Acceleration—to define the sensitivity of the Parabolic SAR. This allows the EA to track price movements and identify potential reversal points.

  • Trade Execution: The EA monitors the current spread and ensures it is below the Max_Spread threshold before opening a position. It also performs rigorous margin checks to ensure the account has enough free margin for the specified lot size.

  • Risk Management: Every trade is protected by a fixed StopLoss and can be further managed by a TrailingStop that adjusts as the trade moves into profit.

  • Exit Logic: The EA can be configured to CloseOnOppositeSignal, meaning it will automatically exit a Buy trade if a Sell signal is generated (and vice versa) to minimize losses during trend reversals.

  • Environmental Scanning: The system scans a specific number of previous candles (CandlesCount) to analyze recent price action before making a decision.

Input Illustrations

When you load the EA onto a chart, the input window will display a little of key settings. Below is an illustration of the primary parameters and their functions:


Parameter Default Value Description
Lots 0.05

The fixed volume for each trade .
StopLoss 530

The maximum loss allowed per trade (in points) .
TrailingStop 25

The distance (in points) to trail the profit .
Max_Spread 50

The maximum allowed spread to execute a trade .
Magic 2026001

Unique ID to distinguish this EA's trades from others .
Sar_period 0.56

The AI-tuned period for the SAR indicator .
Step 25

The step size for the SAR trend calculation .
Acceleration 9

The acceleration factor for trend following .
CandlesCount 50

The number of historical candles scanned for analysis .
CloseOnOppositeSignal False

If True, exits trades immediately when the trend flips .

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