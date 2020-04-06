Wizard Collects Cones

The ADVISER calculates the major players in the market, comes to the conclusion that the major players are ready to place bets, and at this moment the ADVISER opens two pending stop orders to buy and sell with a stop loss, since there may not be one major player in the market and who will pull the blanket in which direction is not known?!, so It is advisable to set a minimum stop loss, since if the current price reverses and a major player bets everything on winning, it is better to close the losing order immediately than incur certain losses on it later. The arrow of the adviser, or the magic wand of the fakir on the terminal chart shows the direction of the trend, predicts events in which direction the daily trend will develop or where its breakdown by the current price will be expected. The ADVISER performs well on the currency pair: XAUUSD and with a balance of $ 10,000 makes more than $ 4 million in 10 years, while the ADVISER trades with a lot of 5.0 lots or $ 5 per transaction (order). Based on this, we can say that if everything is divided by 10, then with a capital of $ 1,000 and at a rate of 0.5 lots per order, you can earn more than $400,000 in 10 years. And also, knowing all this and having with you, say, two such advisers, one can be launched with 10,000 dollars, accumulate more than 100,000 and put the adviser to trade not 5.0 lots per transaction, but first 1.0 lots per transaction and see what happens and how. Also, the Expert Advisor shows good results on the GBPJPY currency pair. The adviser also has a good modification of orders, in fact, the same as the modification of orders in the terminal itself. However, there is a parameter in the settings: trall - which is set to false and if you turn it on, the stop loss price will move behind the current price at a certain distance, which will be set in the Expert Advisor settings, and only if there is a lot of volatility in the market, with a sharp jump in the current price against the current trend, the current price will hit the stop loss and close the order. Some people don't like this kind of stop loss following the price, in particular, I don't like it, and therefore I made a normal modification of the stop loss as in the terminal. In general, download the demo, check, write tips, complaints, etc.

The EA also has a manual trading panel.

Advisor Settings:

tradpar has two parameters 1. COUNTER_TRADING is responsible for the main advisor.

MANUAL_TRADING is responsible for manual trading using the dashboard.

Magic1 and Magic2 are the magic numbers of the advisor. And the next three parameters are the magic numbers for manual trading.

AutoStopLoss MANUAL_STOPLOSS - this parameter is responsible for setting the stop loss manually.

AUTOMATIC_STOPLOSS - This parameter will set the stop loss automatically. Everything will depend on the slope of the trend, the larger the trend, the larger the stop loss will be.

StopLoss - this parameter sets the stop loss manually.

bprice - this parameter is responsible for the distance at which a stop pending purchase order will be placed from the current price.

sprice - this parameter is responsible for the distance at which a stop pending sell order will be placed from the current price.

morning - this parameter is responsible for the adviser for when and from what time we will start calculating whether there are major players in the market or not?! and as soon as we calculate them, we will immediately open two pending stop orders and wait for luck.

evening - this parameter is responsible for when we stop calculating the major players in the market.

TrallOrder enables order trolling

PlusPoints is the distance from the current price - at what distance from the current price to the opening price of the order it will be necessary to launch a trawl order.

TrallStep is the distance from the order opening price to the stop loss price below which the current price will close the order with a profit.

trall - this parameter enables the thrall to move at a certain distance beyond the current price, but not below the distance specified in the TrallStep.

MyClos - this parameter closes orders if their profit reaches this specified parameter.

deleteevening - this parameter is responsible for the time when the Expert Advisor will close pending orders, if any, in the market.





PS: There, in the screenshots of the GBPJPY currency pair in the adviser settings, you can see how I change the adviser settings and the income changes.

So the income will depend on the settings of the advisor.