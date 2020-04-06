Wizard Collects Cones

The ADVISER calculates the major players in the market, comes to the conclusion that the major players are ready to place bets, and at this moment the ADVISER opens two pending stop orders to buy and sell with a stop loss, since there may not be one major player in the market and who will pull the blanket in which direction is not known?!, so It is advisable to set a minimum stop loss, since if the current price reverses and a major player bets everything on winning, it is better to close the losing order immediately than incur certain losses on it later. The arrow of the adviser, or the magic wand of the fakir on the terminal chart shows the direction of the trend, predicts events in which direction the daily trend will develop or where its breakdown by the current price will be expected. The ADVISER performs well on the currency pair: XAUUSD and with a balance of $ 10,000 makes more than $ 4 million in 10 years, while the ADVISER trades with a lot of 5.0 lots or $ 5 per transaction (order). Based on this, we can say that if everything is divided by 10, then with a capital of $ 1,000 and at a rate of 0.5 lots per order, you can earn more than $400,000 in 10 years. And also, knowing all this and having with you, say, two such advisers, one can be launched with 10,000 dollars, accumulate more than 100,000 and put the adviser to trade not 5.0 lots per transaction, but first 1.0 lots per transaction and see what happens and how. Also, the Expert Advisor shows good results on the GBPJPY currency pair. The adviser also has a good modification of orders, in fact, the same as the modification of orders in the terminal itself. However, there is a parameter in the settings: trall - which is set to false and if you turn it on, the stop loss price will move behind the current price at a certain distance, which will be set in the Expert Advisor settings, and only if there is a lot of volatility in the market, with a sharp jump in the current price against the current trend, the current price will hit the stop loss and close the order. Some people don't like this kind of stop loss following the price, in particular, I don't like it, and therefore I made a normal modification of the stop loss as in the terminal. In general, download the demo, check, write tips, complaints, etc.

The EA also has a manual trading panel.

Advisor Settings:

tradpar has two parameters 1. COUNTER_TRADING is responsible for the main advisor.

                                                  MANUAL_TRADING is responsible for manual trading using the dashboard.

Magic1 and Magic2 are the magic numbers of the advisor. And the next three parameters are the magic numbers for manual trading.

AutoStopLoss MANUAL_STOPLOSS - this parameter is responsible for setting the stop loss manually.

                    AUTOMATIC_STOPLOSS - This parameter will set the stop loss automatically. Everything will depend on the slope of the trend, the larger the trend, the larger the stop loss will be.

StopLoss - this parameter sets the stop loss manually.

bprice - this parameter is responsible for the distance at which a stop pending purchase order will be placed from the current price.

sprice - this parameter is responsible for the distance at which a stop pending sell order will be placed from the current price.

morning - this parameter is responsible for the adviser for when and from what time we will start calculating whether there are major players in the market or not?! and as soon as we calculate them, we will immediately open two pending stop orders and wait for luck.

evening - this parameter is responsible for when we stop calculating the major players in the market.

TrallOrder enables order trolling 

PlusPoints is the distance from the current price - at what distance from the current price to the opening price of the order it will be necessary to launch a trawl order.

TrallStep is the distance from the order opening price to the stop loss price below which the current price will close the order with a profit.

trall - this parameter enables the thrall to move at a certain distance beyond the current price, but not below the distance specified in the TrallStep.

MyClos - this parameter closes orders if their profit reaches this specified parameter.

deleteevening - this parameter is responsible for the time when the Expert Advisor will close pending orders, if any, in the market.


PS: There, in the screenshots of the GBPJPY currency pair in the adviser settings, you can see how I change the adviser settings and the income changes.

So the income will depend on the settings of the advisor.

Recommended products
FiboPlusWaveRunner
Sergey Malysh
3.29 (7)
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications) visual panel for opening orders in manual trading visual panel for setting up automat
Vidya pearson flow robot mql4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
Four Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Clearwater
Tetiana Vieriutina
Experts
Unlock the power of precision and reliability with Clearwater, your ultimate trading companion. Clearwater Expert Advisor is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed to navigate the complex waters of financial markets with finesse and accuracy. Live Signal Key Features: State-of-the-Art Algorithms: Clearwater harnesses cutting-edge algorithms to analyze market trends, identify opportunities, and execute trades with speed and precision. Our robust system is built on a founda
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
Stable Pulse
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The work of the Stable Pulse bot is displayed in the form of several key mmoments, which can be seen in the screenshots. This development is a scalping system. You can download and test the bot for free this way by yourself making sure of its capabilities. The bot can be tested on different currency pairs and different periods. The main thing is to set the tester settings as shown in the screenshot, for correct testing. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade
Red Fire
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
A unique trading strategy is based on controlling trading volumes at various levels of volatility. The trade expert automatically determines the zones of purchases and sales and the degree of mathematical probability of successful forecasting of each transaction. If there are sufficient conditions and a high degree of probability of profit, the adviser starts work. Hazardous trading methods are not used. Each trade is protected by stop loss. Profit control is carried out by a special strategy f
AlphaFlow EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
5 (1)
Experts
Alpha Flow EA: Elevate Your Trading to New Heights Introducing   Alpha Flow EA —a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   Alpha Flow EA   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. What Makes Alpha Flow EA Stand Out? Sophisticated Market Analysis Alp
BreakOpen EA
Jose Pinto
Experts
EURUSD H1     (not a "get rich tonight" scheme but a real tool that will help your account equity to grow up steadly) -----    NEW VERSION 2.0 OUT !!!   ----- $ 200 Minimum Equity - Follow Trend Strategy - Non-Martingale Averaging with Stop Loss - Technical [MA] + [Candlestick Pattern] + Support / Resistance LOGIC: 1. A. SL_Percent_continue if true then the stop loss function works, and it is possible to continue trades even if hit by stop loss B. Risk_Percent_continue the value of stop lo
ProbabilityRiskManagedEA
Pranav Sanghadia
1 (1)
Experts
Probability and risk management based trading algorithm EA. This EA works on any timeframe, in fact it does not take the timeframe in account. Please backtest and generate the optimized values for your MT4 broker.  Please use the optimized input parameters only for the given currency pair and don't modify TP or SL once the trade is placed. As per the probability of coin flip the buy and sell orders will be equal in some time, the EA remains profitable because of the optimized parameters. 
FREE
GoodTrader
Ye Huan Guan
Experts
Trade What You Can See Recommended broker: EXNESS. Optional tech: pending-order delay (default 0 , switch on when your platform needs breathing room). Why traders pick TopRecognizer It finds opportunities you actually see on the chart and places the right pending order for you—fast, calm, and consistent. Surprisingly smooth equity curve. Built-in USD-based risk checks aim to keep drawdowns small while your curve keeps climbing. Volume turns into payout. Even if you only count rebates from freq
Accuracity
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Accuracity is a completely new generation automated trading neuro-system. This system, whose structural basis is a specialized neural network, is able to permanently learn in chaotic market conditions, organizing and systematizing them to optimize trading and protect the user from the systematic opening of transactions against th
Intelligent Machine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe. At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price. Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods. It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS). Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M)
Dynamics Pips Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Dynamic Pips: An Innovative Multi-Currency Bot for Automated Forex Trading Dynamic Pips is a high-tech tool for automated trading in the Forex market, designed for traders of all levels. This multi-currency robot, based on advanced algorithms for analyzing temporal information flows, offers unique opportunities to profit from currency fluctuations. Operating across any timeframe and with a variety of currency pairs, it becomes a reliable assistant in the trading world. Key Features and Advantage
Vdi Algo
Andrei Muzov
Experts
VDI Algo — Intelligent Trading Robot Based on the Volume Decomposition Index (VDI) VDI Algo is a trading robot based on volume analysis. A unique Volume Decomposition Index (VDI) indicator is built into the code, which calculates the ratio of buyer and seller volumes to determine the strength and direction of the price movement. To improve accuracy, the indicator's signals are filtered using an Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which helps eliminate false signals and trade in the direction of
Potencialmente Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
A MetaTrader 4 (MT4) expert advisor that uses pending orders for price breakouts is an automated tool designed to capture profits during sharp market movements. Its primary function is to place pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) at predetermined levels, which are then activated when the price breaks through these levels, indicating a potential trend. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller One of the key advantages of such expert ad
Currency Curator Ex4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Currency Curator: A Modern Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction Currency Curator   is an innovative multi-currency trading bot specifically designed to automate and enhance your Forex trading experience. By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms, this expert advisor performs in-depth analysis of market conditions and executes trades with high efficiency. Its primary goal is to equip users with reliable tools for successful trading while minimizing risks and optimizing time management. Flexi
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Aureus Quantum Surge
Ren Cheng Yao
5 (1)
Experts
Aureus Quantum Surge-H1: Unlock the Potential of Gold Automated Trading Limited Time Offer: Special Offer: Current Price $799 (Limited Time)! Next price: $899 Real Account Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+Profile+Seller Overview Aureus Quantum Surge-H1 is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.   It integrates multiple technical indicators with robust risk management techniques to deliver consistent performance in th
SentimentEA
Sergii Onyshchenko
Experts
This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters
Phoenix AI Scalper
Petar Krastev
Experts
This expert is based on a custom-made indicator combined with price action signals. The combination of our indicator mixed with PA gives wonderful results. Expert adviser is optimized for GBPUSD and EURUSD. It works independently of the timeframe. Features: Low drawdown Small stop-loss No Martingale strategy No Grid strategy Scalping Small secure trades Volatility detection * Works with all brokers which apply to: Fast execution (market execution) Good liquidity (no spikes in the spread dur
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Merlin Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Merlin Scalp EA – MT4 Expert Advisor Specializing in Gold Merlin Scalp EA is an automated trading robot designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its goal is to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:  Specialized in XAU/USD: The EA is designed to take into account the unique features of gold price behavior, such as its volatility and susceptibility to global economic events. Adaptive Strategy: Merlin
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Alphabet AI MT4
Sergei Pomytkin
Experts
Alphabet AI   is an advisor that works on the mean reversion strategy - this means that it uses the natural property of markets to return to their average values ​​after strong deviations. The algorithm constantly analyzes the current price of the asset, comparing it with the calculated average levels. When the price deviates significantly from its average value, the advisor interprets this as a signal for action: when the upper limit is exceeded, it opens short positions, expecting a price dec
Autotrade Gold
Botond Ratonyi
5 (1)
Experts
This is a gold trader robot. Gold trading is very much different than forex trading because of many variables and sentiment differences about the assets. I created and coded a completely new algorithm for this strategy. The algorithm doesnt use any technical indicators or well known price action patterns. Based on all my testing and and analyzing the different kind of patterns and indicators i realized that, to make a unique gold trading strategy it is just not enough to combine existing tool
Fimathe Mt4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
5 (1)
Experts
Automate Your Fimathe MT4 Strategy - Trade with Efficiency and Precision Description: The Fimathe Strategy is widely recognized for its profitability but is also known for requiring long hours of market monitoring. To address this issue, we introduce Fimathe MT4, a robot that automates the execution of your strategy. How It Works: Fimathe MT4 operates in "semiautomatic" mode. You conduct your analysis, and the robot executes trades based on it. Advantages: Eliminate the need to wait for hours
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Black Ultras Bt
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The   Black Ultra   bot is recommended for use on highly volatile currency pairs or during periods of increased volatility. This is a   trend-following trading algorithm   with an advanced architecture, operating with   pending orders . The bot’s mechanics are based on   Trailing Stop   orders, which it uses to enter and exit positions. Once you understand how these orders work,   Black Ultra   will become an easy-to-use tool for you. The bot supports using   trailing stops   for both real and
Singing Snake About Trend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This advisor is similar in idea to martingale, but not quite martingale. At first, I wanted to hide its logic, but I will introduce the fact that I will still have to partially disclose its characteristics with the settings and in one place I will have to specify its parameters so that buyers do not have confusion in logic, since programmers, in my opinion, differ slightly from ordinary people in their logic of thinking. and, for this reason, personally, I will try to reveal more about the work
Buyers of this product also purchase
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
GridSync Pro   is a   sophisticated grid trading EA   designed for   MetaTrader 4   that combines   fully automated execution   with   manual trading flexibility . This   smart grid EA   implements a   non-martingale, advanced grid strategy   with   precise risk management controls , including   daily profit targets, loss limits, and trailing stops   to protect capital during   volatile market conditions . The system maintains a   continuous grid of pre-spaced pending orders   (stop or limit) i
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
Experts
MATrader QuickScalper – Precision Scalping Powered by the MATrader Core MATrader QuickScalper is a dedicated scalping Expert Advisor by Marc Albrecht Trading, built as a separate strategy next to the well-known MATrader AI. While MATrader AI focuses on adaptive cycle logic and larger market movements, MATrader QuickScalper is engineered for fast execution, short trade durations, and clean scalping entries . This EA carries the MATrader name because it is built on the same core philosophy: tes
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
SAR Expert Advisor
Dian Wahyudi
Experts
SAR Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses  Scalping , Trend, and Trailing Stop Strategy.  This system uses the Parabolic SAR  indicator to open positions. Live Account Minimum balance required : $100   use cent account,  deposit  $500   use cent account,  deposit  $1000   use micro account SAR Expert Advisor works for this: Currency pairs:  GBP/USD Timef
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
BTCUSD GRID EA An Adaptive Grid Trading System Designed Specifically for BTC/USD BTCUSD GRID EA is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) based on a structured grid strategy, developed exclusively for the BTC/USD pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Designed for serious traders, it turns price volatility into structured opportunity — without relying on prediction, only logic and control. Key Features Tailored for BTC/USD — Not a Multi-Pair EA Every algorithm is optimized for the unique behavi
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Rockman
Jia Jie Tian
Experts
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA. I spent a lot of time and effort to make this software sophisticated with possibilities of high potential returns while keeping the drawdown below 20%. The algorithms of the robot provide investors of any level of training with an investment opportunity that is both safe and aggressive. Golden Coup EA imitating the work of the brain, capable of learning and adapting to changing conditions and
More from author
AdvisorPanel
Iurii Kuksov
Utilities
Hello everyone.  I want to tell you a little bit about this panel for trading in the financial foreign exchange market. The panel is written in the MQL4 programming language and is designed to help open market orders for certain positions. It works with both regular and pending orders. That is, it opens buy and sell orders, such as Buy, Sell, BuyLimit, SellLimit, BuyStop, SellStop. It also opens a network of pending orders and, including grid orders, that is, both limit pending orders and stop
SpiderNotKnowWeb
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses Moving Average with certain parameters to open orders. He will always open the first deal to buy, but, with certain settings, he can only open deals to sell. To close orders, he uses a profit after which he will close all orders and start his work again. So far, it works as a Martingale and as a networker. extern double Lots                 = 0.20 ; - - From this parameter, which is the value of the currency at which you will to trade, the Expert Advisor begins its work.
BreakingTrend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The Breaking Trend ADVISOR opens the first position only to buy an order. Next, he looks at if the price goes to a loss, then at a certain loss distance he puts a pending Stop Order Sell for sale with an increased lot in order to cover the loss and fix the profit when closing buy and sell orders. And then the whole trade actually takes place with this logic. These are the settings of the advisor: -- LOT --- extern double lots                       = 0.2 ; - this parameter is responsible for th
CalorieGetter
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is actually a martingale and works with trailing only for BUY orders with Magic1. For all other oders, trolling does not work. Depending on the EnteringMarket parameter, the EA will open orders less frequently or more often. It depends on the distance of the moving averages from each other and the greater this distance, the less often a buy order will be opened. The meaning of the strategy is simple: A purchase order is opened, and depending on how the price behaves, which we
MartinZ
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This is an ordinary adviser working on the martingale system. Places orders depending on the intersection of the average price. Here it must be said that the closing price with a profit after the opening of the second and subsequent orders, for example, for sale, is measured in points and does not count. That is, you yourself will have to run the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester and prepare its settings properly for a particular currency pair, etc. of assets provided to you by your broker.
MartinZDouble
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The ADVISOR works using the martingale system. He opens deals according to the Moving Average schedule. To open, it uses PERIOD M15 and a different price calculation period and with a different shift. Here it must be said that the closing price with a profit after the opening of the second and subsequent orders, for example, for sale, is measured in points and does not count. That is, you yourself will have to run the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester and prepare its settings properly for a
MyAreExpectingTrend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
Here, this advisor is missing magic numbers. Of a kind, this is a disadvantage, since it will not be possible open two or more Expert Advisors in the same terminal, as they will interfere with each other. But this will not happen on different terminals. They are in the code itself, since the ADVISOR works and uses them in its logic exclusively magical order numbers. That is , it is part of the logic of the work of advisers and without it, no way. When entering the market, the adviser uses a larg
MyAreExpectingTrendDouble
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This EA is a continuation of the first one, but it opens many times more orders. Why? Because I added trend search control to him using pending orders. That is, he remembers in which direction the price is moving and where and why he opened the last order... and so this advisor is always moving in the right direction. Its only disadvantage is if you don't set it up correctly and make it work with these settings. He also considers the average of the current price and comes to some conclusions and
BearAcceptsProtection
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The logic of this adviser's work is very ordinary. To enter the market, it uses moving averages with different values and based on these ratios, it opens, always opens the first purchase transaction. And already based on her and her behavior builds the following model of his behavior. Exactly... The Expert Advisor does not use take profit and stop loss, but closes orders to achieve a certain profit, indicating in the settings that no less... maybe more, but not less. extern double Lots     = 0.
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
Utilities
This is a regular panel that places a network of buy and sell orders. This Expert Advisor closes the profit order defined in the settings. Then, there is a parameter called Ladder, which includes that the distance between orders begins to increase by the points indicated by the ladder parameter (here, in the main settings, it is 10 points), which means the second order is 10 points, the third order is 20 points, the fourth order is 40 points, etc. Then, you need to know what is in this adviser
CrocodileHunting
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The Expert Advisor works with the Alligator indicator. He is always the first to open a buy order and builds his trading behavior from it. As soon as the current price crosses the green line up and the bar closes, the next bar opens a pending stop order to buy.  As soon as the current price crosses the green line down and if the pending order has not been opened, it is deleted. If an order has been opened, the amount for which the order will be closed is set to close it. If, nevertheless,
CrocodileChangingTrend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses two indicators in its work, the Alligator and the Moving Average (I have hidden the settings of these indicators and there are none in the settings). The Adviser's job is to open his first Stop Buy Order (a pending stop order to buy) and from it begins to build a model of Sell and Stop Sell orders if the current price is at a loss the first purchase order that opens. After reaching a certain profit specified in the Adviser's settings, the Adviser closes all his orders lo
MosquitoBite
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades depending on the settings... aggressive is not aggressive - here, as you set it up, it will trade. What should be highlighted as a feature of his strategy? And the fact that the adviser opens deals like this... If he opens a Buy transaction according to the specified parameters, then through certain points in the settings, if as soon as there is a Sell signal, then below the Buy orders, he will open sell transactions. And exactly the opposite. If he has opened a Sell
Singing Snake About Trend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This advisor is similar in idea to martingale, but not quite martingale. At first, I wanted to hide its logic, but I will introduce the fact that I will still have to partially disclose its characteristics with the settings and in one place I will have to specify its parameters so that buyers do not have confusion in logic, since programmers, in my opinion, differ slightly from ordinary people in their logic of thinking. and, for this reason, personally, I will try to reveal more about the work
Bremen Town Musicians Break The Trend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
Why hedging? Because this advisor's strategy will try to save your invested investments. That is why this adviser does not use stop loss and his strategy is aimed solely at winning, and in critical situations occurring in the foreign exchange market, he will try to save your capital by opening transactions. The screenshot graph for the XAUUSD currency pair shows exactly at what point the adviser went into a hedging state and tried to save capital and at the same time did not even earn badly (the
That Day
Iurii Kuksov
Indicators
The indicator is ordinary in its creation. It calculates the highs and lows and correlates them with the average price. The only beauty of it is that it correlates the parameters of the past day with the parameters of the present day, and that's why I called it "That Day." It was developed for the time period of the H1-hour chart. And that's where he behaves correctly. In the settings, it is easy to set the parameter: length determines the average price. Parameter: prim indicates which price the
StrategySchedule
Iurii Kuksov
Indicators
This indicator is a kind of strategy that uses lines to build certain candle readings that will help the trader in his calculations and trading. The indicator itself is a regular Moving Average, which is colored in two colors: light and dark, and thus shows the trader the nature of market behavior in the current situation at a given time and, depending on the color indication, indicates which trades are best opened at this stage of time: either to buy, or for sale. But the vertical and horizo
Wax Candle
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades by levels. That is, levels are set in the Adviser's settings: morning is when the levels will be calculated, evening is when the calculations will be performed, and it is during this period of time that the adviser will calculate the highs and lows of closing and opening bars, and only after that it will open stop pending orders one above the maximum by buy and sell one below the minimum. The nottrade parameter in the Adviser's settings is responsible for the time until
Your Accountant
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This time, I will provide an advisor who will be engaged in scalping. Yes, yes, it is by scalping, since there is no other way in his strategy. He mainly does scalping on the H1 hourly chart, but you can set it for other periods as well. But he will not work on the daily chart, since his work is calculated by candlesticks, by daily candles, which is only one thing on the daily chart, and the adviser has nothing to dance with. In the adviser's settings, there are Morning and Evening parameters th
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review