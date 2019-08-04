TugOfWar MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
Expert Advisor Description
EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.
Profit target per war is 1% to 5%.
Warmode normal = Longterm strategy
Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy
Parameter Description
StartTrade = Time to start trading / open position
EndTrade = Time to end trading / open position
WarMode = 1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of transactions, high risk high return)
LotMode = 1 -> FixLot, 2 -> VolumeLot
FixLot = Fixed lot in each transaction
VolumeLot = According to balance, ex: balance $1000, volumelot 1000, result lot 0.1
TargetProfit = 1 -> 1%, 2 -> 2%, 3 -> 3%, 4 -> 4%, 5 -> 5% (target profit per trade)
MarketPower = Power of market which will trigger open positions
Thanks for free Erwin . Good Work.