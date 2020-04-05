Spike Catcher MT5

  • Experts
  • Ghaith Khaddour
    Ghaith Khaddour

    Ghaith Khaddour

    3.6 (13)
    I've always had the passion for trading and how it all works since i first began in 2012, so i decided to create something that truly expresses my love for this beautiful art wiithout the hassle of constant monitoring. I'm very proud of what i have created and i know you'll be too...
    7 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Spike Catcher

Step into the future of trading with Spike Catcher. This is far more than a typical EA—it's a state-of-the-art trading tool crafted to provide you with a competitive advantage in dynamic markets. Leveraging a sophisticated architecture, this Expert Advisor merges the latest trading strategies with advanced risk control mechanisms, empowering you to trade with both confidence and accuracy.

Weekly trade range: 7 to 11.

Contact me directly to request an exclusive demo trial.

Special early access price: 50. So far, only 4 users have taken advantage. After 5 units are sold, the price will increase to 70.


Step into the future of trading with Spike Catcher. This is far more than a typical EA—it's a state-of-the-art trading tool crafted to provide you with a competitive advantage in dynamic markets. Leveraging a sophisticated architecture, this Expert Advisor merges the latest trading strategies with advanced risk control mechanisms, empowering you to trade with both confidence and accuracy.

Reach out → Receive expert setup and tips → Achieve reliable backtest outcomes

"Trading success hinges on managing risk effectively while letting your profits grow—Spike Catcher excels at both, emphasizing safety and steady performance."

Core Trading Methodology

Spike Catcher operates by utilizing price channels to identify optimal entry and exit points. It carefully examines price fluctuations within a designated range, initiating buys near the lower boundary and executing sells near the upper boundary, or the other way around. This approach helps you take advantage of predictable price oscillations. Incorporating MACD filters adds an extra layer of protection by ignoring deceptive breakouts, while the trailing stop mechanism safeguards your gains as the market trends in your favor.

Furthermore, an intelligent trailing stop mechanism continually secures your profits as the trend unfolds. This trailing stop adjusts responsively to market shifts, effectively minimizing losses and boosting potential returns. Essentially, Spike Catcher functions not only as a trend follower but also as a risk controller, aiming to optimize every trade opportunity.

Aspect Details
Symbol CADJPY
Timeframe M30
Trend-Following System Yes, built to identify and ride strong market trends until they fade.
MACD Filters Yes, included to enhance safety by allowing only high-probability trades.
Advanced Trailing Stop Yes, designed to secure profits while reducing drawdowns, adapting dynamically to market conditions.
Risk Settings Fully adjustable so you can tailor it to your personal risk level and trading style.
Blog
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751369
Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexghaithbots


Spike Catcher supports a wide variety of trading accounts, including those used for prop firm challenges, making it an excellent companion for traders aiming to pass such challenges with confidence.

Important: To avoid overlapping trades, please run Spike Catcher on only one chart at a time. This practice ensures optimal performance and prevents duplicate trading actions.

Getting Started

  1. Attach Spike Catcher to your CADJPY M30 timeframe chart.
  2. Set your risk parameters according to your preferred trading approach.
  3. Relax and let the EA handle trading operations for you.

Whether your goal is steady profits or successfully completing funded account tests, Spike Catcher offers the tools and approach to help you reach your trading objectives.

Note: After purchasing, make sure to contact us to gain free access to our Telegram channel where you will receive exclusive trading tips, gifts, and the latest updates.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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