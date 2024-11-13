Fusion Pro Scalper EA

Fusion Pro Scalper EA – Scalping with Flexible Exit Strategies

  1. Take control of your trades with Fusion Pro Scalper EA, built for dynamic markets. Using Aroon for trend detection and ATR for volatility-based entries, it ensures accurate setups and flexible exits—without relying on martingale or grid strategies.

Key Features:

  • Smart Entry & Exit: Combines Aroon and ATR for precise breakout trades.
  • Flexible Exit Options:
    • Close trades after a set number of bars.
    • ATR-based trailing stop to lock in profits.
    • Take Profit and Stop Loss based on ATR multipliers.
    • Manual exits for end-of-day or week timing.
  • Custom Money Management: Adjust position sizes to protect capital and grow.
  • Controlled Schedule: Avoid trading on weekends or other risky times.

Best Pairs to Trade:

  • Works best on USDJPY, then GBPJPY and XAUUSD.
  • Can also be used on similar pairs, but some tweaking may be needed for optimal settings.

Why Choose Fusion Pro Scalper?
Perfect for traders seeking control and flexibility, it adapts to your style and market conditions. Ideal for scalpers at any experience level.


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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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