Fusion Pro Scalper EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 November 2024
- Activations: 10
Fusion Pro Scalper EA – Scalping with Flexible Exit Strategies
- Take control of your trades with Fusion Pro Scalper EA, built for dynamic markets. Using Aroon for trend detection and ATR for volatility-based entries, it ensures accurate setups and flexible exits—without relying on martingale or grid strategies.
Key Features:
- Smart Entry & Exit: Combines Aroon and ATR for precise breakout trades.
- Flexible Exit Options:
- Close trades after a set number of bars.
- ATR-based trailing stop to lock in profits.
- Take Profit and Stop Loss based on ATR multipliers.
- Manual exits for end-of-day or week timing.
- Custom Money Management: Adjust position sizes to protect capital and grow.
- Controlled Schedule: Avoid trading on weekends or other risky times.
Best Pairs to Trade:
- Works best on USDJPY, then GBPJPY and XAUUSD.
- Can also be used on similar pairs, but some tweaking may be needed for optimal settings.
Why Choose Fusion Pro Scalper?
Perfect for traders seeking control and flexibility, it adapts to your style and market conditions. Ideal for scalpers at any experience level.