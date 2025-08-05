Loophole
- Experts
- Vladimir Lekhovitser
- Version: 8.503
- Activations: 20
Live signal
This trading robot is tailored for the NZDCAD currency pair and operates based on an averaging strategy that utilizes RSI and CCI as its primary indicators.
Each trade is managed with dynamic take-profit and stop-loss levels to enhance risk control and profitability.
The strategy was optimized using six years of historical data (2020–2025) on the IC Markets server with a Standard account type.
Recommendations:
Recommendations:
Currency Pair: NZDCAD
Minimum Deposit: $300 USD
Account: Hedging
Timeframe: Any (The EA utilizes the timeframes delineated within the advisor's code)
Account type: Standard (no commission), Raw (possible, but not optimal)
For best results, use Broker: IC Markets, IC Trading.
The starting price is $399 and will rise by $100 after every ten sales.
The sales will be restricted to a distribution of approximately 200 to 300 copies.
