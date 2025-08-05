Live signal Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/prizmal/seller Keep an eye out for the latest news, updates, and developments by subscribing to the official PrizmaL Channel!

This trading robot is tailored for the NZDCAD currency pair and operates based on an averaging strategy that utilizes RSI and CCI as its primary indicators.

Each trade is managed with dynamic take-profit and stop-loss levels to enhance risk control and profitability.

The strategy was optimized using six years of historical data (2020–2025) on the IC Markets server with a Standard account type.



Currency Pair: NZDCAD

Minimum Deposit: $300 USD

Account: Hedging

Timeframe: Any (The EA utilizes the timeframes delineated within the advisor's code)

Account type: Standard (no commission), Raw (possible, but not optimal)

For best results, use Broker: IC Markets, IC Trading.









